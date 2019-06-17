Juul to eliminate 650 jobs, cut $1 billion in costs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Vaping giant Juul Labs just announced it's letting go of hundreds of workers. The San Francisco based e-cigarette maker is eliminating about 650 jobs, according to a statement from the company.Juul is hitting the pause button after growing at a rapid rate. The company says it's going from hiring an average of 300 people a month to freezing hiring all together.It's part of Juul's plan to continue the process of the restructuring with a goal of cutting $1 billion in costs next year.Juul recently announced that it would stop selling its mint-flavored electronic cigarette as it struggles to survive a nationwide backlash against vaping.The mint-flavor is the company's best selling product. The voluntary step came after new government research showed that Juul is the top brand among high schoolers who use e-cigarettes -- and most of them prefer the mint flavor. The company will now sell only tobacco and menthol-flavored pods.The new CEO K.C. Crosthwaite has been doing a review of the company's policies and practices."This reorganization will help JUUL Labs focus on reducing underage use, investing in scientific research, and creating new technologies while earning a license to operate in the U.S. and around the world," said Crosthwaite.Juul has also suspended all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S."The remaining team will focus on direct marketing to adult smokers," said Juul in a statement. "All employees who are impacted will receive separation packages.