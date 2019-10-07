vaping

Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US

NEW YORK -- Two major retailers say they will no longer sell e-cigarettes in the U.S. amid mounting health questions surrounding vaping.

Supermarket chain Kroger and drugstore chain Walgreens announced Monday they would discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at their stores nationwide, citing an uncertain regulatory environment.

The vaping industry has come under scrutiny after hundreds of people have fallen ill and at least eight have died after using vaping devices.

Walmart announced last month that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores nationwide.

Kroger said it would stop selling e-cigarettes as soon at its current inventory runs out at its more than 2,700 stores and 1,500 fuel centers. The Cincinnati-based company operates the Ralphs, Harris Teeter and other stores.

Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Illinois, operates more than 9,500 stores in the U.S.

Walgreens released a statement, saying, "We have made the decision to stop selling e-cigarette products at our stores nationwide as the CDC, FDA and other health officials continue to examine the issue. This decision is also reflective of developing regulations in a growing number of states and municipalities."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingbusinesswalgreensretailu.s. & worldshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VAPING
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths
What Juul Pulling Support for Prop C Means
WATCH IN 60: Juul ends Prop C support, SFO parking changes, Levi's smart jacket
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E issues power shutoff watch for most of Bay Area on Wednesday, Thursday
Safety first: Emergency drill kicks off Fleet Week
Mom finds out baby's head shaved by child's father
Autopsy: Tech exec kidnapped in Santa Cruz Co. died from gunshot wound
Possible blackouts during high wind and fire conditions
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Show More
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming
Groundbreaking for long-awaited Walnut Creek Transit Village
Firefighter injured, 3 rescued in SF fire
More TOP STORIES News