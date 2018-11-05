'Lagree Fit 415' brings trendy Pilates-based workouts to Mission Bay

Looking for a new way to get full-body exercise? Lagree Fit 415, a new studio offering classes in the trendy Pilates-based Lagree fitness method, may have what you need. It's located at 112 Channel St. in Mission Bay.
The studio's website emphasizes that Lagree, which uses the M3S Megaformer machine, is a more intense workout than most forms of Pilates: "You will be shaking, sweating and building long, lean muscles in our signature 40-minute class," its website notes.
Classes are sold singly, in packs, or as an unlimited monthly membership, and there are currently discounted intro deals on offer. You can check out the full schedule and pricing of classes here. All classes require sticky socks, which the studio offers for rent or sale.
The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
"This new studio is clean, spacious, and well-maintained," wrote Truc N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 21. "Format-wise, the workout follows the traditional Lagree method. Blocks of exercises targeting one side, with an emphasis on going slow. You'll really feel the burn."
"Jennie ... was truly one of the best instructors I've encountered in both Pilates and Lagree," Yelper Samantha C. added. "Everything just flows so naturally with her direction and she's so friendly and sweet."
Head on over to check it out: Lagree Fit 415 is open from 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-noon on weekends.
