Coronavirus outbreak:Tracking latest development of viral infection in US

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first detected in Wuhan China with a link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting an animal-to-person spread, the CDC reports.
Since its detection, the virus has infected over 24,600 people in over 25 countries, including the United States. There have been 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and 76 cases still pending according to CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include the newest case from Wisconsin.)
Here's the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
FEB. 5, 2020:
Nearly 200 American evacuees arrive at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California
About 178 Americans coming from Wuhan, China, arrived at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday, officials said. Two flights carrying the passengers left China as part of a U.S. Department of State chartered evacuation.
Passengers on one of the flights will remain at the air base and be quarantined for 14 days. Passengers on the other flight will continue on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego after the plane refuels at Travis Air Force Base.
Read full story here.
Death toll rises, 12th case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin resident, officials sayHealth officials said Wednesday that the patient is isolated but state health officials would not say where they are located, their age or any other details.
China has reported 73 more deaths from a new virus, raising its total to 563, as the World Health Organization appealed for more funds to help countries battle the spread of the disease.
Health officials in Asia have quarantined two ship cruisers with some 5,400 people on board.
Read full story here.
San Jose Unified School District monitoring for virus symptoms
First it was temperature checks, then airport screenings. Now in the #BayArea, vigilance by schools to monitor for novel #coronavirus. https://t.co/HyiVvJx4wq— David Louie (@abc7david) February 6, 2020
The South Bay's largest school district, San Jose Unified, is in a unique position with 48 nurses and health clerks. Monitoring symptoms is a top priority.
The district has 26 school nurses plus almost that many health clerks with nurse training covering 41 schools. So they're on the alert for the flu and now for the novel coronavirus.
See how health offices are fully equipped to monitor just under 30,000 students here.
Lawrence Livermore Lab researchers examine virus in hopes of blocking, treating itDeep inside the heavily protected Lawrence Livermore Lab complex scientists are trying to build a 3D model of the proteins that make up the structure of the coronovirus.
They hope doing that will provide researchers with a starting point for finding out what makes the virus tick and how to fight it.
See full story here.
FEB. 4, 2020
ABC7 News tours SF General ICU isolation rooms amid coronavirus concerns
Hundreds of Americans are being evacuated from China and will land at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield on Wednesday, where they will be quarantined for at least two weeks.
If one of the evacuees is diagnosed with coronavirus once they are stateside, they will be taken to a hospital.
Right now, UCSF is treating two coronavirus patients, who were transferred to their Parnassus campus on Monday, from San Benito County.
Tour SF General Hospital's isolation rooms here.
American, United airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong, citing 'weak demand'
American Airlines said Tuesday it has suspended flights to Hong Kong through Feb. 20 due to weak demand, and United Airlines will do the same next weekend.
Interest in travel to Hong Kong was already weakened by months of anti-government protests in the city, and has fallen off more recently as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in China.
Read full story here.
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact the U.S. economy
No one knows yet to what extent the coronavirus will disrupt exports from China to the U.S.
However, the stakes are high. By some estimates, 90% of our vitamin C, 70% of the apple juice and a quarter of the garlic consumed by Americans comes from China. 97% of the antibiotics used in America are made in China.
The low cost of manufacturing in China has helped American consumers stretch their budgets. iPhones, electronic parts and clothing are just some of the goods we see on shelves bearing the label, Made in China.
Read full story here.
San Francisco International Airport is losing money due to the viral outbreak, officials say
The airport director at SFO updated the airport commission Tuesday morning on how the outbreak of the coronavirus is impacting the airport.
"We are seeing from flight activity, there's about half the flights now that we typically have to China. So we are down from about 90 a week to 40, 45," said airport director Ivar Satero.
Read full story here.
FEB. 3, 2020
Travelers react to new travel restrictions in place at San Francisco International Airport
Weichong Lim arrived at San Francisco International Airport from Singapore on Sunday for a business trip.
He says it took him six hours to get through customs. He also says there was extra security and medical staff ready to treat passengers showing symptoms of the Coronavirus.
"There was a section where they were doing some tests for selected people," says Lim.
Read full story here.
Two patients from Benito County with confirmed cases of coronavirus being treated at UCSF, health officials say
Multiple nurses and employees at the UCSF Parnassus campus said they received an email Monday that said two patients with coronavirus were transferred to the hospital for treatment.
SF mayor says Lunar New Year parade will still go on, see full story here.
Princeton University revises number of students in self-isolation to fewer than 20 amid coronavirus fears
In New Jersey, students from Princeton University who traveled to China within the last two weeks are being asked to self-isolate amid growing concerns of coronavirus.
A spokesperson with the school said that as of Sunday, 108 students were in self-isolation.
However, on Monday, the university released a statement saying now fewer than 20 students were being assessed for self-quarantine based on the criteria set by the New Jersey Department of Health.
See full story here.
FEB. 2, 2020
2 cases of coronavirus confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, person-to-person transmission, health officials say
Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, according to health officials.
They say the case includes a husband and wife, and both are 57 years old.
Health officials say the husband recently traveled to Wuhan, China and the wife did not. Therefore, officials say this is a person-to-person transmission.
Read more on the most recent case of coronavirus in California here.
Centers for Disease Control confirms second case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County
The CDC says an adult female tested positive of the novel coronavirus. They say this case is not related to the first case, but they both recently traveled to Wuhan, China where the outbreak started. She is visiting the U.S. and arrived on Jan. 23 to visit family.
Read more on the second Santa Clara County case here.
The Philippines reports world's first coronavirus-related death outside China
The first death outside China from the new coronavirus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines, as countries around the world evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone and Chinese authorities completed a new, rapidly constructed 1,000-bed hospital for victims of the outbreak.
The Philippine Health Department said a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, the city at the center of the crisis, was hospitalized Jan. 25 with a fever, cough and sore throat and died after developing severe pneumonia. The man's 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, tested positive for the virus as well and remained hospitalized in isolation in Manila.
Read full story here.
FEB. 1, 2020
Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base to house at least 250 evacuees, authorities announce
As the nation's eighth case of coronavirus was confirmed on Saturday, Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield was tapped to be one of four U.S. military bases on standby to house overseas travelers who may need to be quarantined.
The Pentagon approved a Department of Health and Human Services request for facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through Feb. 29, according to announcement Saturday on the base's Facebook page.
Travis will only provide housing -- the housing agency will be responsible for care, transportation, and security of evacuees, according to the base's statement.
Read full story here.
Eighth US case of deadly coronavirus from China confirmed in Massachusetts as death toll rises to 259 The man, who is a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical care soon after returning home, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said the man was recovering in isolation at his home and she was grateful that he sought medical attention immediately.
See full story here.
JAN. 31, 2020
Bay Area's first case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County, CDC says
The CDC says an adult male resident tested positive for the new coronavirus. He has been self-isolating since he returned from a trip to Wuhan on Jan. 24, officials say.
He has not been hospitalized and has not been very sick. He's currently being treated as an outpatient and has come into contact with very few individuals since he's been home, officials say.
See full story here.
Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns
President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force declared the virus a "public health emergency" in the U.S. and announced new action to limit its spread. Trump will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be at risk of transmitting the virus.
The new restrictions begin Sunday afternoon. Americans returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period.
Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines will temporarily suspend all flights between the United States and China amid growing concerns surrounding the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the companies announced Friday.
United, the largest U.S. based carrier that flies to China, announced Friday that it will suspend flights from Feb. 6 until March 28.
On Feb. 1, Delta made the decision to speed up its plan and released this update:
"Delta has made the decision to accelerate its plan to temporarily suspend flights between the U.S. and China to Feb. 2 following updated U.S. Health and Human Services screening protocols that will go into effect on Feb. 2. The last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Saturday, Feb. 1 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 2."
See latest on suspended airlline flights here.
Travelers react to new travel restrictions set to begin Sunday
ABC7 sat down with Cynthia Choi, Co-Executive Director for the group Chinese For Affirmative Action. Choi feels that news of the Coronavirus is troubling, but the travel restrictions are too extreme.
"The public looks to our elected officials to provide information to be measured and to be responsible, and this travel ban sends the opposite message," Choi said.
She said the restrictions are effectively a 'travel ban.' "Unfortunately xenophobic. Suggesting that all Chinese people are hosts of this potentially deadly virus. The ban really does I think, promote stigma and discrimination against the Chinese so in effect it is creating what many Chinese American and many Asian Americans feel which is it's promoting an anti-Chinese sentiment," Choi said.
The new travel restrictions are set to begin Sunday February 2, starting at 8 pm Pacific Time.
See full story here.
JAN. 30, 2020
The World Health Organization declares global emergency over coronavirus from China
WHO declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China, known as 2019 novel Coronavirus, that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week.
The U.N. health agency defines an international emergency as an "extraordinary event" that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.
See full story here.
The US State Department issues 'do not travel' warning as coronavirus spreads
See full travel warning from the U.S. Department of State here.
Bay Area school trip, Lunar New Year events canceled due to potentially deadly virus
The Coronavirus outbreak is prompting local officials to take safety precautions after the rapid spread of the virus has caused concern on a global scale.
The U.S. State Department issued a 'do not travel' advisory to China.
School officials at the Chinese Immersion school, Alice Fong Yu Alternative in San Francisco's Sunset District, made the decision to cancel the eighth graders' trip to China.
The 2020 Palo Alto Chinese New Year Fair scheduled for February 16th is canceled, as well as the Avenidas Chinese Community Center's Lunar New Year Celebration, scheduled for today, Jan. 30.
Read more for canceled events in the Bay Area here.
JAN. 29, 2020
Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in California
A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak arrived Wednesday at a Southern California military base after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel.
See full story here.
JAN. 27, 2020
City leaders say San Francisco is ready for coronavirus
San Francisco Mayor London Breed held a briefing Monday to underscore there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city. However, the city has opened its emergency operations center and is prepared if the situation changes.
She said there were rumors that a State Department flight might be coming into SFO on Tuesday, carrying U.S. consulate staff and perhaps other Americans. But the director of San Francisco International said he has been told that flight will now land first in Anchorage before continuing on to Ontario in Southern California. Passengers will be checked three times.
Read full story here.
JAN. 26, 2020
5th case of new virus confirmed in Arizona, 2 others in California, bringing U.S. total to 5
Two new cases were reported Sunday - one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Maricopa County, Arizona. The latter case was someone with ties to Arizona State University who did not live in school housing and had a history of travel to Wuhan, China, state health officials said.
See full story here.
U.S. to evacuate consulate staff from Wuhan to San Francisco amid coronavirus outbreak
In a short notice, the State Department said they will relocate people at the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan and as many private U.S. citizens as they can, in a one time flight that will arrive at SFO on Tuesday.
See full story here.
JAN. 24, 2020
Several Bay Area counties actively taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
San Francisco's Department of Public Health announced Friday that it's actively preparing to respond to cases of the coronavirus, but at this point there are "0" cases confirmed.
In San Francisco's Chinatown, many are still highly concerned and taking action.
Read full story here.
Second U.S. coronavirus case confirmed in Chicago
A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China, the CDC confirmed Friday.
The CDC said that the patient, a woman in her 60s, is clinically doing well and is in stable condition. She traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on January 13.
See full story here.
JAN 23, 2020
New coronavirus warning posters from CDC posted at San Francisco International Airport
NEW: Here’s a look at the new CDC coronavirus warnings posted at customs in @flySFO and 13 airports across the country. Notices are in English & Chinese. @abc7newsbayarea (RT’d with correction) pic.twitter.com/tSp9tmE1HB— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 23, 2020
The CDC posted new warnings about the outbreak of coronavirus at 14 airports across the country, including San Francisco International Airport on Thursday.
Read full story here.
People being tested for coronavirus in Alameda County, public health officer says results still pending
The Alameda County Public Health Department has confirmed that patients from the county who have recently traveled to Wuhan, China have been tested for the coronavirus.
See full story here.
JAN. 22, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak kills 17 in China; U.S. has 1 confirmed case, health officials say
Read full story here.
JAN 21, 2020
CDC expects more cases of coronavirus in US after first incident in Washington State
The @CDCgov expects more cases of new #coronavirus in the U.S. & globally. @StanfordMed infectious disease expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado (in photo) says with confirmed U.S. case "there should be a healthy degree of concern, but I wouldn't panic." @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/z7gF4gN8S3— David Louie (@abc7david) January 22, 2020
U.S. health specialists will be able to study the coronavirus closely as the other confirmed cases are in five Asian countries -- China, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.
In a conference call disclosing details of this case, the CDC made an ominous warning. It expects additional cases in the United States and globally.
See full story here.
First coronavirus U.S. case confirmed by CDC; virus has killed 6 in China
The first person in the U.S. with the new coronavirus has surfaced at a hospital in Everett, Washington.
Health officials won't identify him, but reports say he is in his 30's and had traveled near Wuhan, China earlier this month before returning home. He landed at Seattle's Sea-Tac Airport last Wednesday and developed symptoms a few days later.
Read full story here.
JAN. 20, 2020
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
The head of a Chinese government expert team said Monday that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus, a development that raises the possibility that it could spread more quickly and widely.
See full story here.
RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS: