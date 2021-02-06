Coronavirus

Levi's Stadium to become largest COVID-19 vaccination site in CA

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Amidst a national vaccine shortage, Santa Clara County has announced a new partnership with the 49ers to turn Levi's Stadium into the biggest COVID-19 vaccination site in California.

Despite the limited supply, county officials are hoping to make clear to the state that they have the necessary infrastructure in place to vaccinate more people.


