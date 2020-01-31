LIVE: Coronavirus: Bay Area's 1st case confirmed in Santa Clara County, CDC says

RELATED: Here's what US health officials know about coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
The CDC says an adult male resident tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The Santa Clara County case marks the seventh confirmed case in the United States. There are two other cases in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state, and two in Illinois.
RELATED: WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus from China
Almost 10,000 people have been infected globally in a two-month period. More than 200 people have died, all in China.
The U.S. State Department has issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to the country.
Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China.
RELATED: Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus concerns
See more stories related to coronavirus here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus concerns
- What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
- WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus from China
- Coronavirus: Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns
- 1st US human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed, bringing country's total cases to 6
- Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here