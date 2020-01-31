Coronavirus

LIVE: Coronavirus: Bay Area's 1st case confirmed in Santa Clara County, CDC says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's first case of the coronavirus from China has been confirmed in Santa Clara County, officials say.

The CDC says an adult male resident tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Santa Clara County case marks the seventh confirmed case in the United States. There are two other cases in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state, and two in Illinois.

Almost 10,000 people have been infected globally in a two-month period. More than 200 people have died, all in China.

Health officials have announced one confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County.



The U.S. State Department has issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to the country.

Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China.

