Live coronavirus updates: 'Critically ill guest' evacuated from Grand Princess cruise was not COVID-19 related, officials say

Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The number of cases worldwide has now climbed to more than 95,000. According to the United Nations, nearly 300 million students are missing school because of the outbreak. The U.S. death toll from the virus climbed to 16, with all but three victims in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to over 200, scattered across about half the states. Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases.
MARCH 7, 2020
1 p.m.
Saleforce employees asked to work from home
San Francisco-based Salesforce is encouraging employees across California and Washington to work from home for the rest of March as a precaution against coronvirus.
11:50 a.m.
Grand Princess gives update on cruise ship off California coast
The cruise ship is at sea, approximately 50 miles off the coast of San Francisco. The team is waiting to hear specific directives from state and local operations on where the ship will proceed next. Authorities confirm that the person who medically disembarked from the cruise ship was not related to COVID-19. They are being transported to a shoreside medical facility with the help from a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, officials say. On Friday evening, the cruise received personal protective equipment, which included gloves and face masks.
11:00 a.m.
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Santa Cruz County, officials say
A Santa Cruz County resident who recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from Feb. 11 to 21 is the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19, officials said Saturday. County officials are investigating any possible exposures the resident may have had with others and say all are being monitored and under self-quarantine. Authoities have not released any further information about the patient.
10:00 a.m.
'Critically ill guest' evacuated from Grand Princess cruise
The captain on the Grand Princess cruise ship announced at 7:15 a.m. that they have successfully evacuated a critically "ill guest" from the ship. The captain also confirmed that supplies were dropped off by the U.S. Coast Guard last night. There's still no official word on when or where the cruise ship will dock. Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence announced that 21 people, 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The video shows the Captain of the Grand Princess cruise ship making the announcement to passengers onboard.
9:15 a.m.
State of emergency delcared in NY
Officials reported 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 76. Governor Andrew Cuomo has officially declared a state of emergency in New York because of the increasingly rapid spread of COVID-19.
7:00 a.m.
Florida reports 2 coronavirus deaths
Florida reported two coronavirus deaths -- the first outside of the West Coast. Health officials said two people in their 70s who had traveled overseas died in Santa Rosa County in Florida's Panhandle and in the Fort Myers area. Florida also raised the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the new virus strain, from four to seven.
MARCH 6, 2020
9:25 p.m.
Grand Princess cruise ship moving 20 miles off coast of California due to sick passenger
The Grand Princess cruise ship with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus is moving closer to the coast of California. In video obtained by ABC7, the captain can be heard saying the ship will move 20 miles off the coast of San Francisco south the Farallon Islands due to a sick passenger. He goes on to say that the Coast Guard has been notified about this situation and there could be a possible airlift tonight.
WATCH: Princess cruise captain announces ship moving 20 miles of SF coast
8:30 p.m.
Stanford canceling all in-person courses for remainder of winter quarter due to coronavirus concerns
Stanford University is canceling all in-person courses for the remainder of the winter quarter due to coronavirus concerns. The school's website states, those classes will not meet in person but will move to online formats. It also says that large-group events are being canceled or adjusted.
8:30 p.m.
NBA tells teams to plan for chance of games without fans amid coronavirus outbreak
Amid increasing concerns about the coronavirus, the NBA asked teams on Friday to begin developing processes and identifying actions required if they had to play games without fans in attendance, limiting attendees to only what is deemed as "essential staff," according to a memo obtained by ESPN.
8:10 p.m.
Former Princess cruise passenger who died despite CPR by Sunnyvale officer, tests negative for coronavirus
The Sunnyvale Police Department says a former Princess cruise ship passenger who died despite CPR by an officer has tested negative for COVID-19. On Thursday, police responded to a call or an unconscious man who was not breathing. When officers arrived they immediately rendered aid but the man did not survive.
8 p.m.
Stanford School of Medicine faculty member tests positive for COVID-19
Stanford School of Medicine officials confirmed Friday night that one of its faculty members has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released to ABC7, school officials say the employee has not been in the work environment since experiencing symptoms. They say the school followed the CDC's recommended guidelines by notifying people who might have been exposed and requestion that they self-quarantine to prevent the possibility of spread. Officials say the clinic where the employee worked has been closed for cleaning and is expected to reopen on Monday.
7 p.m.
San Francisco FBI employee diagnosed with novel coronavirus
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Friday night that one of its San Francisco employees has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The FBI says the employee works in a small satellite office. It says other employees have returned home until further notice and everyone known to have been in contact with the infected employee has been notified of the possible exposure.
6:45 p.m.
Alameda Co. confirms 3rd case of COVID-19
The Alameda County Public Health Department has confirmed a third case of the novel coronavirus. Health officials say the person was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship from Feb. 11-21 and is an older adult with underlying medical conditions. The county is asking residents who were aboard the Grand Princess to be tested for COVID-19 if they've been symptomatic with a fever, cough or have had difficulty breathing.
5:47 p.m.
San Francisco St. Patrick's Day parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns
A source in the San Francisco Mayor's office told ABC7 Newson Friday that the March 14th parade is being canceled due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19.
5:17 p.m.
Golden State Warriors game Saturday to go on as scheduled
The team released a statement in response to San Francisco Mayor London Breed's call for large events to be canceled or postponed in light of coronavirus concerns.
"We are aware of the recommendations made today by San Francisco Department of Public Health. We are continuing to monitor the situation and the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," wrote Warriors VP of communication
Lisa Goodwin. "The health and safety of our employees, fans, players and the community at large has been, and always will be, a priority for us. We have existing health and safety protocols in place that we will continue to prioritize."
5:15 p.m.
Hawaiian Public Health officials confirm their first case of COVID-19
Officials announced the development on Friday. The infected person was a Hawaiian resident that traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship that went to Mexico.February 11-21. The man had been on Oahu since returning from his trip, fell ill while in the islands, and went to his doctor to get tested for COVID-19. Health officials say he is now recovering well at home. They also said they are reaching out to alert people that may have come in contact with passengers and crew members of the Grand Princess that visited the Hawaiin islands February 26-29.
5:00 p.m.
San Francisco officials recommend canceling or postponing non-essential large events
"In order to decrease the impact of coronavirus on our community, we must reduce the times and places where people come together," announced public health director Grant Colfax. He also said the public needs to take action now to take advantage of a 'window of opportunity.' The also specifically said people who are most vulnerable, those over 60 or have certain health conditions, are urged to avoid large gatherings all together.
3:00 p.m.
Santa Clara County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19
The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department confirms four new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 24. Officials say the four cases are not related to each other. The 21st case is an adult male who was a household contact of a previously confirmed case in the county. He is under home isolation. The 22nd case is a female who is hospitalized. The 23rd case is a male who has recently traveled from India and he is hospitalized. Lastly, the 24th case is a male who is isolated at home officials say.
2:30 p.m.
21 people test positive for COVID-19 on SF-bound cruise ship
21 tests from the San Francisco-bound Grand Princess cruise ship came back positive for COVID-19, Vice President Pence said. A total of 46 people were tested after test kits were delivered to the cruise ship on Thursday. One of the tests was inconclusive, officials said. Vice President Pence also announced that every passenger and crew member will be tested for the novel coronavirus before they disembark the ship. The cruise ship will now go to a "non-commercial port," Vice President Pence said.
2:05 p.m.
Contra Costa County confirms 3 additional cases
Contra Costa County officials reported 3 additional cases which brings their total to 7 cases. Officials today say of the three new cases two of them were from the Mexico Grand Princess cruise and the other was in contact with a patient Officials say the new patients are all being isolated at their homes and do not need to be hospitalized. Health officials are still trying to figure out how the person in the county's first case got infected. They also reiterated a warning to the general population: "People at higher risk should avoid mass gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, or parades. This advice does not apply for people going to work in an office building or going to the grocery store, or the mall."
2:00 p.m.
Annual SXSW festival in Austin, Texas canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
The City of Austin canceled their much-anticipated arts and technology festival, South by Southwest amidst growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus. See more cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak here.
1:15 p.m.
Marin County: No confirmed cases, monitoring of 56 people ends
Marin County health officials confirmed in a press release Friday that they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19. But they revealed that they had been monitoring 56 Marin County residents who were on the Grand Princess cruise to Mexico February 11-21. As of Friday, all the passengers had made it through the recommended 14 day period with out developing symptoms. Officials said they are still evaluating 11 persons of interest from the Grand Princess and other travel related cases.
12:30 p.m.
Placer County confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases, all with ties to the Grand Princess cruise ship
Three new cases are from south and mid-Placer and all traveled on the Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico Feb. 11-21. Health officials say two had mild symptoms that have already been resolved and the third patient currently has mild symptoms. All three are isolated at home and none required hospitalization, officials said. See the full announcement here.
12:00 p.m.
Stanford Health Center launches diagnostic test developed for the virus that causes COVID-19
The test is being used for patients at Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children's Health suspected of being infected with the respiratory virus SARS-CoV-2, which is spreading globally after being first identified in Wuhan, a city in China, late last year. It is expected to deliver results within 12 to 24 hours, officials say
11:35 a.m.
Princess Cruise president of releases a video message on Twitter
Princess Cruise President Jan Swartz released a video message on Twitter on how COVID-19 has impacted passengers and crew members around the world.
“Our ships are small floating cities. Just as life happens in cities for good and for bad–the same happens onboard our ships.” Our President, Jan Swartz shares how COVID-19 has affected guests on our ships and fellow team members, but also people around the world.#princesscruises pic.twitter.com/jNr5GaA4iw— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 6, 2020
10:40 a.m.
3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Contra Costa County, officials say
Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) has announced three additional confirmed cases in the county. Two of the patients were on the Grand Princess cruise ship and the other patient had close contact with another COVID-19 patient in another jurisdiction. CCHS is recommending that people who are higher risk from COVID-19, including adults over 50 and people with certain underlying medical conditions, should avoid mass gatherings, such as parades, sporting events or concerts.
10:00 a.m.
Yolo County reports 1st confirmed case of COVID-19
Health officials say a Yolo County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is an older female with underlying health conditions. Authorities say she is currently hospitalized and is improving, she acquired the disease through community transmission.
9:30 a.m.
Lockheed Martin's Sunnyvale facility operating normally today after employee tests positive
Lockheed Martin's Sunnyvale facility is operating normally today after an employee tested presumed positive for COVID-19. Lockheed officials say the work area and lobby where the employee worked has been sanitized. Details are not being released on how the employee may have been exposed. A number of employees are self-quarantining, but Lockheed has not said how many.
9:15 a.m.
More than 22 million Californians eligible for free medically necessary COVID-19 screenings
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he has ordered all public and commercial insurance plans to cover the entire cost of testing for the coronavirus and medically necessary screening.
9 a.m.
Children's Discovery Museum in San Jose closed
In the South Bay, the Children's Discovery Museum in downtown San Jose is temporarily closing its doors, after an employee may have been exposed to coronavirus. Test results aren't back yet. Officials say the museum will be closed and cleaned over the next several days. It could reopen by Tuesday.
8 a.m.
Passenger on Grand Princess cruise ship expects tests results this morning
One of the stranded passengers on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship that is possibly bound for San Francisco is speaking out about her experience. Debbi Loftus says the ship's captain is coming on every two or three hours to keep passengers updated as to what's going on, including the latest on tests results. "We should know about 9:00 this morning Pacific time," said Loftus during a Friday interview with Good Morning America.
6:30 a.m.
Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US
President Trump has signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The legislation Trump signed provides federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments.
6 a.m.
UCLA students being tested for COVID-19
Chancellor Block sent a message saying three UCLA students are being tested for COVID-19 by the LA County Department of Public Health. All three students are self-isolating off campus.See the announcement here.
5 a.m.
COVID-19 test results exepcted from cruise ship off Calif. coast
Novel coronvirus test results are expected from the Grand Princess cruise ship that remains off the shore of California this morning. Officials are preparing for the ship to possibly arrive in San Francisco today. In anticipation of a possible increase in coronavirus patients, UCSF put up specialized medical tents. They could provide additional areas for triage in an emergency surge situation.
MARCH 5, 2020
11 p.m.
Sunnyvale Lockheed Martin employee tests positive for COVID-19
In a statement released Thursday, Lockheed Martin announced one of its Sunnyvale employees has tested positive for the coronavirus. Lockheed Martin officials say they're aware of the possiblity of exposure and the appropriate steps were taken in coordination with local health officials. They say they have taken actions to ensure a safe workplace for employees and visitors, including deep cleaning of work areas and common spaces.
10 p.m.
Test results on Grand Princess passengers expected Friday
Coronavirus test results on 45 samples taken from passengers onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are expected Friday. On Thursday, two California Air National Guard helicopters made a daring mission to deliver those test kits to the Grand Princess which is currently off the coast of California. Sky7 captured the moment those kits were flown back to Richmond and then delivered to a state lab.
9 p.m.
Diocese of Oakland and Archdiocese of San Francisco release guidelines on Communion amid coronavirus outbreak
The Diocese of Oakland and the Archdiocese of San Francisco are leaving it up to pastors to decide whether or not to offer Communion during service. St. Theresa Church in Oakland sent out a memo to its congregation stating it would not be offering the sacramental wine in its Sunday service until further notice. There are reports that other churches in the Bay Area are following suit.
7:50 p.m.
San Bruno Senior Center closed due to possible coronavirus exposure
The City of San Bruno announced Thursday night that the San Bruno Senior Center is now closed after three people who were on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship visited the facility in the past week. City officials say those individuals were passengers on the Grand Princess from Feb. 11-21. They say one of those people reported "low-level cold symptoms" on Wednesday which have since subsided. According to city officials, all three individuals have been in contact with health officials and have been advised to self-quarantine.
6 p.m.
Coronavirus test kits from Princess cruise ship delivered to Richmond facility
Coronavirus test kits from the Grand Princess Cruise ship have been delivered to a California Department of Public Health lab in Richmond to be screened for COVID-19. Sky7 video shows two California Air National Guard helicopters dropping off samples collected from passengers on board the ship who may have been exposed to the virus. Air National Guardsmen dropped off the samples which were loaded onto an ambulance and then escorted by the California Highway Patrol to that state lab. That's where the kits will undergo immediate screening Thursday night for coronavirus.
4:35 p.m.
Sunnyvale death may be linked to coronavirus
The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety reports that officers performed CPR on a 72-year-old patient who was unconscious and not breathing. Unfortunately, the patient didn't survive. It was later learned the person had recently been on a cruise with two passengers were suspected of having COVID19.
4:30 p.m.
Dept. of Defense release video of crews delivering tests to Princess cruise ship
The Department of Defense released new video that gives an inside look at the daring mission to deliver several tests kits to the Princess cruise ship off the coast of California. At least 11 passengers and 10 crew members reported experiencing flu-like symptoms after a man took a trip on that ship and later died from the coronavirus.
3:30 p.m.
Health officials in Las Vegas on Thursday confirmed southern Nevada's first case of novel coronavirus
Officials describe the patient as a man in his 50s. He has been hospitalized and is under quarantine.
2:30 p.m.
Lowell High School in San Francisco closed
Lowell High School in San Francisco has decided to cancel all classes and events for the time being after the district learned a parent of a Lowell High School student is being treated for novel coronavirus. See the school alert here.
2 p.m.
Santa Clara County health officials report six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and updated advisories on how to stay safe
Three of the new patients are men and the three other are women, officials say they have a total of 20 cases in the county. Public Health officer Sara Cody shared new recommendations to slow the spread in the community and to protect those who are most vulnerable. Cody advises employees to minimize travel and large gatherings.
1 p.m.
Senate votes on $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help battle the spread
The Senate passed an $8.3 billion measure Thursday to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response to the virus, whose rapid spread is threatening to upend everyday life in the U.S. and across the globe.
12:08 p.m.
San Francisco International Ocean Film Fesitval postponed
The 17th annual International Ocean Film Festival, originally scheduled for for March 12 - 15 at San Francisco's Cowell Theatre and other Bay Area venues, has been postponed, organizers said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we feel that this is the most prudent choice at this time to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, filmmakers and partners," organizers posted on their website. "Refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets thus far."
11 a.m.
San Francisco announces first positive cases of novel coronavirus in the city, officials say
Mayor London Breed announced the first cases of COVID-19 in 2 patients from San Francisco. Officials say both are community transmitted cases and they are unrelated. A first patient is a man in his 90's who is in serious condition with underlying health conditions. The second person is a woman in her 40's who is in fair condition.
10:30 a.m.
COVID-19 tests to get underway on cruise off Calif. coast
We are hearing new audio from a San Francisco-bound cruise ship, carrying thousands of people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus. Teresa Johnson is on that ship. She shared audio with ABC7 News from inside the Grand Princess during a safety announcement Thursday morning. Test kits were flown to the ship, which can't dock until results are completed.
9:30 a.m.
The fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Illinois
The fifth COVID-19 patient in the state is a Cook County man in his 20s who flew into Chicago at O'Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling from Italy.
9:20 a.m.
Test kits to be flown to SF bound cruise ship that remains off coast over novel coronavirus concerns
Right now, all eyes are on a San Francisco-bound cruise ship, carrying thousands of people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus. Passengers on the Grand Princess will be tested for the infection.
9:00 a.m.
Death toll rises to 11 in U.S. as authorities investigate nursing home
Federal authorities announced an investigation of the Seattle-area nursing home at the center of an outbreak of the new coronavirus as the U.S. death toll climbed to 11, including the first fatality outside Washington state.
11 new cases confirmed in New York State
Health officials report 11 new cases in Westchester County, totaling to 22 cases in New York State.
7:00 a.m.
SF bound cruise ship remains off coast over coronavirus concerns
Testing kits will be flown out to a cruise ship that was headed for San Francisco carrying about 2,500 passengers. The cruise ship remains held off of the coast of California.
5:00 a.m.
2 more test positive in New York City
Two more cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in New York City, raising New York state's total to 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
MARCH 4, 2020
10:40 p.m.
Oakland Unified closes charter school over possible exposure to coronavirus
The Oakland Unified School District announced Wednesday night that Aspire Monarch Academy would be closed through the end of the week after a staff member was possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus. According to district officials, it participated in a call with the Alameda County Public Health Officer and learned there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. District officials say depending on local developments and public health recommendations it may need to limit or cancel large gatherings as well as canceling assemblies and field trips.
4:20 p.m.
State of emergency, contaminated cruise ship told not to dock in San Francisco
In a news conference Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California. Newsom estimates 9,400 people are being monitored from 49 counties and there are 53 confirmed cases in the state. He also stated the Grand Princess will not be allowed to port in San Francisco until people on board are tested and a plan is in place. Thousands of people are on the ship; 11 passengers and 10 crew are reportedly experiencing flu-like symptoms. Testing kits are being flown to the ship and will be expedited at the state lab in Richmond. Of the approximately 2,500 people on the ship, about half are from California, Newsom said. It is unclear when the ship will arrive in San Francisco.
3:45 p.m.
3 new cases of COVID-19 arise in Santa Clara County
Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed by health officials in Santa Clara County on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 14. All three new cases are men. One is hospitalized and how he got exposed to the virus is under investigation. The other two patients are "close contacts" of someone who was already diagnosed with coronavirus, health officials said. They are in isolation at home.
3:30 p.m.
Additional cases of COVID-19 diagnosed on same cruise ship
Two other cases of coronavirus were diagnosed on the same cruise ship as the Northern California man who died from the virus., according to the CDC and Coast Guard. The agencies said in a combined statement, "Three individuals that were on the previous February 11-21 Grand Princess roundtrip voyage
from San Francisco to Mexico are presumed positive for COVID-19. Sadly, one of those individuals passed away. The CDC and Princess Cruises are working together to investigate and take action to protect the public's health. Since the February 11 sailing, Princess Cruises has instituted new disinfection protocols and is continuing to work with guests and crew to prevent the spread of disease."
2:25 p.m.
Northern California man who died of coronavirus traveled on cruise ship from San Francisco
California is now reporting its first death from the Coronavirus. Public health officials in Placer County say a 71-year-old man with underlying health conditions died on Wednesday at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, a day after testing positive by a state lab. Officials believe the patient was exposed on the cruise on the Grand Princess from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11-21. COVID-19 is now in at least 54 countries, bringing the worldwide total to more than 93,000 cases and 3,100 deaths. The United States is dealing with 110 cases, including nine deaths in Washington state.
2:05 p.m.
Department of Homeland Security: LAX Medical screener is one of six new confirmed cased in California
A medical screener at a Los Angeles airport has also contracted the virus and is among at least six new confirmed cases in the state. It was unclear if the airport medical screener contracted through their work at the airport or from so-called community transmission, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. No travelers screened at the Los Angeles airport have tested positive for the virus. The screener contracted through their work at the airport or from so-called community transmission, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. No travelers screened at the Los Angeles airport have tested positive for the virus.
1:37 p.m.
Cruise ship that carried infected passengers cutting trip short, returning to San Franicsco
Diamond Cruises says that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) notified them that they are investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases amongst guests who sailed on a trip from Northern California to Mexico February 11-21.
"The CDC is continuing to actively collect information and is collaborating with us to determine what, if any, actions need to be taken during the current Hawaii cruise and upon the ship's return to San Francisco," wrote the cruise line. "In an abundance of caution, we will be cancelling the call to Ensenada, allowing the ship to arrive back in San Francisco early, exact day and timing being determined." Cruise officials say that 62 guests that sailed on the Grand Princess to Mexico stayed on the same ship and participated in the current cruise to the Hawaiian islands. Earlier on Wednesday, Diamond Cruises told ABC7 news that the ship was set to return to San Franicsco on Thursday, but later in the day they said they were not sure when the ship would dock in the Bay Area.
Sonoma County's one confirmed case of Coronavirus came from a person who was on the cruise to Mexico in February.
1:07 p.m.
Gucci cancels San Franicisco fashion show in light of Coronavirus concerns
The Italian fashion label told The Hollywood Reporter the uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak prompted the event's cancellation: "A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world."
12:10 p.m.
State of emergency declared in Los Angeles amid coronavirus outbreak, 6 new cases confirmed
Los Angeles County has identified six new cases of the novel coronavirus and declared a local state of emergency.
The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the global mortality rate for Covid-19 was about 3.4 %, which is deadlier than the flu.
MARCH 3, 2020
Coronavirus: Contra Costa County confirms 1st case of COVID-19, patient in critical condition
The number of novel coronavirus cases is rising in the Bay Area. On Tuesday evening, officials in Contra Costa County has confirmed the county's first positive case of novel coronavirus involving a resident. The patient is being treated at a hospital in the county and has had no known history and no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to county officials. Contra Costa Health Services is conducting an investigation to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the patient.
Santa Clara County health officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases, 11 total in county
Santa Clara County is now dealing with two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11 countywide. Public health officials are still trying to figure out how the two infected people contracted the virus.
Officials say the risk of severe illness begins to increase at age 50 for those who are infected with the new coronavirus. The highest risk group includes people ages 80 and older.
"We recommend that people at higher risk avoid mass gatherings such as parades, sporting events and concerts where large numbers of people are within arm's length of one another," said County Health Officer, Dr. Sara Cody.
As of Tuesday morning, there are at least 11 confirmed cases in Santa Clara County. This is where the worst of the outbreak is happening in the Bay Area.
Only a few Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, have had no reported cases of the virus.
In the North Bay, Healdsburg School in Sonoma County reopened Tuesday. Classes were canceled on Monday after officials found out a parent had been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus. Around 200 students are enrolled in this K-8 independent school. No public schools in Sonoma County were affected.
MARCH 2, 2020
Passengers from a coronavirus-infested cruise ship in Japan have reached the end of their two-week quarantine stateside, some passengers from the Bay Area have been given the green light to go home, but others are stuck and facing uncertainty. Get the full story here.
The novel coronavirus is especially dangerous to one group in particular - the thousands of homeless people living on Bay Area streets. People who are in close proximity on sidewalks and in tents, inside shelters, or even living in shared spaces, like SRO's, are all extremely vulnerable to communicable diseases. Read more about concerns from Dr. Margot Kushel, director of the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations.
Sonoma County Officials declared a health and local emergency over the coronavirus. Their message? They want residents to take this health threat very seriously. A parent at a private elementary school in Healdsburg alerted school staff Sunday night they may have been exposed to someone with the virus, and the school canceled class on Monday out of precaution. Get the full story here.
It's only a matter of time before novel coronavirus makes an appearance in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed and city officials said Monday. In a press conference, Mayor Breed talked about the steps the city is taking to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak since declaring a state of emergency last week.
Voters in Santa Clara County are using new touch screen technology for the first time. But with concerns about coronavirus, elections officials are providing an ample supply of sanitizers and wipes to allay fears. Get the full story here.
MARCH 1, 2020
Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus. Researchers said the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area. In a statement, Public Health-Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s died Saturday. On Friday, health officials said a man in his 50s died of coronavirus. Both had underlying health conditions, and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle. Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases.
Santa Clara County is reporting three new cases of novel coronavirus. This makes seven total cases in the county. The three newest ones to be confirmed are "an adult woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized," and a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt. They are both hospitalized as well. This is all according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department'
Vice President Mike Pence is trying to reassure Americans that the federal government is working to make sure state and local authorities are able to test for coronavirus in the communities. Pence's assurances come as the number of U.S. cases has grown with new infections in Illinois, Rhode Island and Washington state. Two more people were diagnosed near Seattle on Sunday, while 50 people at a nursing facility are sick and being tested.
In the wake of the increased travel warnings, Delta and American Airlines have both suspended flights to Italy's financial capital of Milan, which can have a potentially devastating business impact beyond just tourism.
Election officials are scrambling to minimize disruptions on Super Tuesday. The California Secretary of State's office told ABC News it will continue to monitor any public health alerts that could impact election administration. Officials in Solano County are providing expanded options for voters, including offering an additional location for them to drop off ballots before election day.
California has more than 30 positive coronavirus cases. More than 8,400 people are being monitored for possible contact with the virus.
FEB. 29, 2020
Officials have confirmed another case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County. They say this is the fourth case and the patient is an adult woman who is a household contact of the third Santa Clara County case. She is not hospitalized or ill. California Governor Gavin Newsom says the state only has about 200 testing kits left. The CDC is pledging to get more tests to California soon.
The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States. More than 50 people in a nursing facility are sick and being tested for the virus.
President Trump addressed the first death with a news conference. Seeking to reassure the American public, President Donald Trump said Saturday there was "no reason to panic" as the new coronavirus claimed its first victim inside the U.S. The White House also announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent its spread.
A union representing tens of thousands of nurses says U.S. hospitals are ill-prepared to deal with the virus. The National Nurses United organization says hospitals need millions more N-95 masks, more training for healthcare workers, and better staffing.
The outbreak is also rocking financial markets around the world with the end-of-week being the worst sell-off on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis.
FEB. 28, 2020
Health officials have confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus in the United States believed to have been transmitted to a person who didn't travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it. The individual is an adult woman with chronic health conditions, who lives in Santa Clara County, according to Dr. Sara Cody, Director of Public Health in Santa Clara County. This is the third reported case of Covid19 in Santa Clara County.
On Friday, Solano County Health Officer Bela T. Matyas announced that two Americans who had tested positive for the virus aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan, before being transferred to Travis Air force Base, are Solano County residents. According to Matyas, the two individuals are now self-isolated in their homes, and are being tested daily. Robert Young is one of the infected patients and shares how it feels to be isolated at home.
Officials are confident both will avoid any contact with members of the public.
San Mateo County is now dealing with its first case of the coronavirus. We are waiting to learn more about the case, including how the patient became infected.
The Department of Health and Human Services says it's "evaluating" a government whistleblower's complaint alleging federal workers did not have the necessary protective gear or training when they were deployed to help victims of the coronavirus. The complaint deals with HHS employees sent to Travis and March Air Force bases in California to assist evacuees from China.
FEB. 27, 2020
The patient believed to be the first suspected case in the U.S. someone getting the Coronavirus through "community spread" is a woman from Solano County, according to the State Department of Public Health. The woman is being treated at U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. She was transferred there after being treated at Northbay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville for three days. Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay Healthcare, which owns the hospital, released a statement stating that the hospital is "meticulously tracing" anyone who may have come into contact with the patient there. They are also monitoring dozens of staff members who may have been exposed.
FEB. 26, 2020
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a new case of novel coronavirus detected in Northern California in a resident who did not travel overseas since the outbreak began.
The patient is a resident of Solano County and receiving medical treatment in Sacramento County, according to the California Department of Public Health.
It is unknown how the patient contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the United States, it would be the country's first case of it spreading here, as opposed to being exposed overseas.
The World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus infections outside of China, now outpace those inside the country for the first time.
The Organization also reported new cases in Germany and Pakistan, as well as Brazil, the first case in South America.
Health officials in Italy announced they are seeking international support in their containment efforts. The number of cases in Italy grew by 50 since Tuesday, and now stands at 374, with 12 deaths. The outbreak there prompted universities in the United States to cancel study abroad programs in Italy and call students home.
The virus continues to impact air travel, as well. Delta is sharply cutting back on flights between the U.S and Seoul, South Korea, which has the highest number of cases outside of China. Most airlines have already stopped flying to China.
FEB. 25, 2020
Health officials announced on Tuesday that two novel coronavirus patients who were at Travis Air Force Base are now being treated at hospitals in Contra Costa County. Get the full story here.
Health officials in the United States are ramping up their concern over the virus. The Centers for Disease Control is now warning Americans - telling them to brace for a "likely" outbreak in the United States. The announcement comes just hours after President Trump declared the situation under control in the U-S.
FEB. 21, 2020:
The CDC announced they are changing the way they report confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US into two categories.There are 21 confirmed cases among repatriated Americans meaning 18 passengers from the Princess Diamond and 3 from Wuhan repatriation flights. 13 other confirmed US cases are from patients who recently traveled to mainland China.
A person in Sacramento County is being treated for the coronavirus after recently traveling to China, marking the county's first case of the virus, health officials announced Friday morning.
FEB. 20, 2020:
Santa Clara Public Health Department announced that the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara county has fully recovered and has been released from isolation. He was never sick enough to be hospitalized, but stayed isolated at home and was monitored by public health officers, officials say.
The Santa Clara County health department says, "the Public Health Department continues to work closely with healthcare providers, hospitals, and its partners to address novel coronavirus. Currently, there is no evidence that novel coronavirus is circulating in Santa Clara County and risk remains low."
From Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, a suspected case of novel coronavirus is being treated at a San Francisco hospital. Officials say the individual had no symptoms but tested positive for the virus in Japan and was brought to SF from the base after disembarking the cruise ship.
Another four Americans passengers who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship and tested positive for the new virus are being sent to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, for treatment, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services. The patients were flown back to the U.S. over the weekend, hospital officials said.
FEB. 19, 2020:
Another American who was once aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship has developed coronavirus. 15 americans from that ship have now developed the virus. The latest patient is undergoing treatment at a hospital near Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.
The Center for Disease Control said 12 people have been taken to Bay Area hospitals to be monitored for the virus.
Meanwhile, a second round of evacuees left Travis Air Force Base Wednesday after completed a 14-day quarantine. Officials say they now pose no health risk to the public. One bus full of people left Tuesday and another left today.
Japan also confirmed more infections of the new coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the total to 542. The quarantine of the ship's passengers and crew ends later Wednesday.
The CDC is announcing a new travel restriction, barring anyone who was on the ship or in a hospital from entering the U.S. until they are symptom-free for 14 days.
New virus cases in China continued to fall, with 1,749 new infections and 136 new deaths after China's leader said disease prevention and control was at "a critical time."
The updated figures on the virus for mainland China bring the total for cases to 74,185 and deaths to 2,004. New cases have fallen to under 2,000 daily for the past two days. Hong Kong has reported the second death in the city.
FEB. 18, 2020:
Japanese officials announced Tuesday that another 500 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be released on Wednesday. More than a dozen American cruise ship passengers who have already returned to the U.S. and tested positive for the virus, remain under careful watch in isolation. Some are being housed near Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, while others at a national quarantine unit in Omaha, Nebraska.
Latest figures out of China put the number of cases at 72,436. That is up 1,888 from the day before.
The death toll in China rose by 98, and now stands at 1,868.
FEB. 17, 2020:
14 newly-infected Americans are being transported to an undisclosed location for continued care and isolation, after they tested positive for the virus, officials confirmed Sunday night. Those passengers were part of the evacuations for the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan. The 14 infected evacuees were kept in a separate containment area from passengers on two planes that flew to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., and Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Uninfected passengers face a two-week quarantine period at those bases.
FEB. 16, 2020:
Hundreds of American cruise ship passengers were evacuated and boarded two 747 jets to come back home. They and the rest of the American evacuees arrived around 11:30 pm Sunday night at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and later Sunday night at a base in Texas.
A Taiwanese man has also died, according to officials. He is the first person in Taiwan to die of the virus.
FEB. 15, 2020:
The U.S. Embassy in Japan says the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship will start evacuating American passengers back to the United States. The ship has been under a two-week quarantine after a reported outbreak on Feb. 8th. The U.S. State Department says the 380 quarantined Americans will fly home sometime Sunday night. They will first arrive at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield before heading to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. American passengers will still have to undergo 14 days of quarantine in the U.S. Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus, or is showing symptoms, can't leave and will have to continue receiving treatment in japan.
France is also announcing the first confirmed coronavirus death in Europe as an 80-year-old man who had been visiting from the Hubei Province in China.
FEB. 14, 2020:
The World Health Organization is demanding answers from China about the large numbers of health workers falling sick because of the coronavirus. Chinese authorities revealed that nearly 1,800 health workers have tested positive for the virus and six have died. This comes as Beijing announced that confirmed 5,000 new coronavirus cases, the second spike in as many days, after a change in reporting methods drove the number higher on Thursday. The spike is prompting Beijing to set stringent new quarantine rules. Anyone entering the territory must isolate themselves for 14 days, or they could face charges.
In Japan, 11 people diagnosed with the virus were removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama. It's the first step toward releasing some 36-hundred passengers who've been quarantined for nine days.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention despite the growing numbers says there is no cause for alarm in the United States.
Coronavirus: Wuhan natives and others in Bay Area band together in relief effort
More than one million pieces of personal protective equipment has already been delivered to Wuhan health workers, because of Bay Area-based assistance. San Jose resident, Tom Gong and a team of volunteers jumped into action when the coronavirus outbreak locked down Wuhan, China in January.
Read full story here.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Last direct flight to China for weeks takes off at SFO
The last direct flights from China arrived and departed from SFO Friday evening. China Southern Airline's final direct flight from Guangzhou, China arrived just before 6 p.m. The final direct flight from SFO to China departed around 10:40 p.m.
Read full story here.
FEB. 13, 2020:
U.S. officials have announced the country's 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus. They says it's an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas. The patient had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week, after momentarily touching down at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. The person is now in isolation at a hospital. The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test. Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California. Tens of thousands of cases of the illness have been reported globally. The vast majority of them are in China.
FEB. 12, 2020:
The CDC confirmed another infection with the 2019 novel coronavirus in California bringing the number of cases to 14 in the U.S. The patient is amond the group of people in federal quarantine from their recent return on a State department-chartered flight that arrived at the Miramar Marine base in San Diego and is being treated at a San Diego hospital. This is the second person at the base who tested positive for COVID-19. The first person at the base who tested positive were on different planes and housed in seperate facilities. Officials say there are no epidemiologic links between them. According to CDC on-site team lead Dr. Chris Braden, "At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus."
Travis Air Force base says five people who arrived last week from Wuhan, China have tested negative for coronavirus. The number of quarantined passengers on the base dropped by one to 233 today because one person had been mistakenly counted twice each day.
Health officials in China say the number of new cases of the coronavirus in the country dropped for a second straight day. That's a possible glimmer of hope amid the outbreak that has infected over 45,000 people worldwide and killed more than 1,100. In Geneva, Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of emergencies for the World Health Organization, says "it's way too early to try to predict the beginning of the end'' of the outbreak in China. But he says it is reassuring that the number of daily cases appears to be stabilizing, mainly because of China's huge public health operation, which has placed an unprecedented 60 million people under lockdown.
The outbreak has prompted the cancellation of the world's largest mobile phone trade fair, scheduled for February 24th in Barcelona, Spain and the Dalai Lama has canceled all his public engagements until further notice due to the outbreak.
FEB. 11, 2020:
The World Health Organization has announced an official name of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,000 people and spread to two dozen other countries: COVID-19. "Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Nearly 200 people evacuated from China now get to leave the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County. They've been quarantined for the last 14 days. No one tested positive for the virus. The group flew out of China in late-January and was eventually taken to March Air Reserve Base in Southern California. In the group, a Palo Alto mother and daughter who were in Wuhan, China to visit family when the coronavirus outbreak hit were able to reunite with family in the Bay Area.
Tech giants including Facebook, Cisco Systems and Intel have pulled out of the upcoming Mobile World Congress because of public health risks related to the virus. The world's biggest mobile industry trade show is set for later this month in Barcelona, Spain. It usually attracts more than 100-thousand people from around the world.
FEB. 10, 2020:
A case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in an evacuee from China housed at a San Diego base, the first confirmed case among hundreds of American evacuees. The case was diagnosed among evacuees at the Miramar Marine base in San Diego. A second person is being evaluated for possibly having the virus.
At least 23 Americans are among those infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined outside Yokohama, Japan. There are a total of about 3,700 people on board and the Japanese government is considering testing every single person. The number of infected people on board doubled overnight to 135.
Australian researchers said they found a breakthrough that will help contain the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. There is not yet any vaccine or specific treatment for the virus. However, the discovery made by some researchers at the University of Sydney could speed up the development of effective treatments.
FEB. 9, 2020:
Mainland China has reported another rise in cases of the new virus after a sharp decline the previous day, while the number of deaths grow by 97 to 908, with at least two more outside the country. On Monday, China's health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland's total to 40,171. Earlier, France closed two schools after five British visitors contracted the virus at a ski resort. Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam reported one new case each. Meanwhile, the mother of a physician who died last week in the hardest-hit city of Wuhan said she wants an explanation from authorities who reprimanded her son for warning about the virus.
AP Contributed to this report.
A Marin County native spoke to ABC7 News today from Wuhan via Skype. He now lives there with his girlfriend and can't come back to California because he doesn't want to leave his girlfriend who is a Chinese national and can't get a visa. He describes the "scary situation" out there, and how it's like living in an "absulute ghost town."
FEB. 8, 2020:
China announced that the death toll on the mainland increased to 811 on Saturday, surpassing SARS fatalities in the 2002-2003 outbreak. It said 3,399 more people had been diagnosed with the virus over the last 24 hours, reversing two days of declines, raising the total number of cases on the mainland to 37,198.
FEB. 7, 2020:
1st American death confirmed; 60-year-old U.S. citizen died in China
A 60-year-old U.S. citizen died from the coronavirus at a Wuhan hospital on Feb. 6, according to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of the respect for the family's privacy, we have no further comment," said the spokesperson. It said it would have no further comment out of respect for the family's privacy.
An update today from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) revealed no new cases in the United States. The total remains at 12. All but two of the patients had recently traveled to Wuhan. "Although the virus represents a potentially very serious public health threat, and we expect to continue seeing more cases here, the immediate risk to the American public is low at this time," says HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, announced that the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, made by Fremont-based Gilead Sciences, has shown some positive results. The drug is now part of a randomized clinical trial in China. A vaccine for coronavirus is in development but trials will take months.
President Trump today spoke with China's President Xi and says the two countries are working closely to combat the coronavirus.
Flight with evacuees from China lands at Travis Air Force Base
Another flight carrying coronavirus evacuees has landed at Travis Air Force Base. Passengers were screened for the virus; four people exhibited possible symptoms and were taken to the hospital. The rest of the passengers continued on, flying to Texas, and then to their final destination in Nebraska. Another plane stopped in Vancouver, Canada before landing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar outside of San Diego. All passengers will spend 14 days in quarantine.
'We're all so scared' San Francisco woman quarantined onboard Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan
11 Americans on the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo, Japan have tested positive for coronavirus. Julie Choy and her family are feeling fine, but are taking precautions.
"We're taking our temperature ourselves," said Choy. But she says everyone is going crazy. Approximately 3,700 people are on board the ship. Of those, 61 have coronavirus and have been taken to hospitals onshore. The cruise was originally supposed to last for two weeks but passengers will be on board for a month, in quarantine, until Feb. 19.
Anthem of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from the Bahamas, arrived in Bayonne, New Jersey with people who possibly have coronavirus. More than 2 dozen passengers were isolated and tested. 4 of them were taken off the ship to be evaluated at a hospital. All other passengers were cleared.
Royal Caribbean International is now banning anyone with a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport, regardless of when they were last in the country.
Bay Area nonprofit donating masks to China amid coronavirus outbreak
The World Health Organization, WHO declared on Friday a global shortage of critically needed N95 masks and isolation gowns so badly needed in China's coronavirus outbreak.
How you can donate here.
Bay Area families canceling trips amid outbreak
The first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the Bay Area was announced one week ago. In the days since families with travel plans to visit China have been scrambling to cancel their trips and to get refunds.
How families are getting their travel refunds here.
FEB. 6, 2020:
Safety concerns ahead of Chinese New Year Parade
Organizers of San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade say the event is still happening Saturday night. They posted a notice on the parade's website reading, "We are aware of the coronavirus and are monitoring the situation with the guidance of the CDC, WHO, and local health authorities. There are no plans for the cancellation of the parade. Should events change, we will notify everyone through our website, local news, and social media platforms."
Scientists in Wuhan, China, are looking to patent a drug made by a San Francisco Bay Area company. An experimental drug called Remdesivir from Gilead in Foster City has been used to treat some coronavirus patients, including a Seattle man who had America's first case. He has responded well. Now, the Associated Press reports that scientists in Wuhan have applied to patent that drug and begin clinical trials. China might have to pay a license fee to Gilead to make this happen.
Also in Wuhan, the whistleblower doctor who raised early concerns about novel coronavirus has died. The government reprimanded the 34-year-old doctor for "rumor-mongering" when he posted information about how quickly coronavirus was spreading at the hospital where he worked. Earlier Thursday, state-run media reported the doctor had died, before saying he was in critical condition, then announcing he had, in fact, died.
Thursday morning in Wuhan, a 36-hour old newborn tested positive for novel coronavirus, raising concerns about maternal-fetal transfer. The newborn is the youngest patient.
Infectious disease specialists replacing coronavirus fears with facts
Infectious disease doctors from two prestigious research institutes held an event to share what is known and what scientists are still learning about the novel coronavirus. The goal: to replace fear with fact.
"This is a very scary and fast-moving infection," says Dr, Melanie Ott of the Gladstone Institutes, a biomedical research organization in San Francisco's Mission Bay area.
Why it's okay for people to be in concern, not in panic here.
Coronavirus cancels vacation, Bay Area family now in self-quarantine
ABC7 News spoke to a family who returned to the Bay Area from Southeast Asia, instead of taking a cruise that was planned more than a year in advance. Now they're holding themselves under quaratine for fear they may have been exposed to the virus. "We just felt like we could've been exposed to it... we're not sure," said Gail Yip who lives on the Peninsula.
Coronavirus testing will soon happen at state-run lab in Richmond
Next week, scientists at a state-run lab in Richmond will begin testing for the coronavirus, with quick turn around time. Right now, testing on the federal level, takes about a week. "Specimens will no longer be shipped to Atlanta, the process can be speeded up."
FEB. 5, 2020:
Nearly 200 American evacuees arrive at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California
About 178 Americans coming from Wuhan, China, arrived at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday, officials said. Two flights carrying the passengers left China as part of a U.S. Department of State chartered evacuation. Passengers on one of the flights will remain at the air base and be quarantined for 14 days. Passengers on the other flight will continue on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego after the plane refuels at Travis Air Force Base.
Read full story here.
Death toll rises, 12th case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin resident, officials sayHealth officials said Wednesday that the patient is isolated but state health officials would not say where they are located, their age or any other details. China has reported 73 more deaths from a new virus, raising its total to 563, as the World Health Organization appealed for more funds to help countries battle the spread of the disease. Health officials in Asia have quarantined two ship cruisers with some 5,400 people on board.
Read full story here.
'It's been a lot of fear': North Bay man feeling isolated, shunned since returning home from China
Fears over the Coronavirus have left some travelers to China, feeling a bit shunned upon their return to the Bay Area.
"I'm feeling fine, no symptoms whatsoever," said Marc Herman.
Marc and his Fiancé from Cotati just returned home last week from a trip to China. They weren't required to undergo any special health screening at SFO.
Read full story here.
San Jose Unified School District monitoring for virus symptoms
First it was temperature checks, then airport screenings. Now in the #BayArea, vigilance by schools to monitor for novel #coronavirus. https://t.co/HyiVvJx4wq— David Louie (@abc7david) February 6, 2020
The South Bay's largest school district, San Jose Unified, is in a unique position with 48 nurses and health clerks. Monitoring symptoms is a top priority. The district has 26 school nurses plus almost that many health clerks with nurse training covering 41 schools. So they're on the alert for the flu and now for the novel coronavirus.
See how health offices are fully equipped to monitor just under 30,000 students here.
Lawrence Livermore Lab researchers examine virus in hopes of blocking, treating itDeep inside the heavily protected Lawrence Livermore Lab complex scientists are trying to build a 3D model of the proteins that make up the structure of the coronovirus.
They hope doing that will provide researchers with a starting point for finding out what makes the virus tick and how to fight it.
See full story here.
FEB. 4, 2020
ABC7 News tours SF General ICU isolation rooms amid coronavirus concerns
Hundreds of Americans are being evacuated from China and will land at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield on Wednesday, where they will be quarantined for at least two weeks. If one of the evacuees is diagnosed with coronavirus once they are stateside, they will be taken to a hospital. Right now, UCSF is treating two coronavirus patients, who were transferred to their Parnassus campus on Monday, from San Benito County.
Tour SF General Hospital's isolation rooms here.
American, United airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong, citing 'weak demand'
American Airlines said Tuesday it has suspended flights to Hong Kong through Feb. 20 due to weak demand, and United Airlines will do the same next weekend. Interest in travel to Hong Kong was already weakened by months of anti-government protests in the city, and has fallen off more recently as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in China.
Read full story here.
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact the U.S. economy
No one knows yet to what extent the coronavirus will disrupt exports from China to the U.S. However, the stakes are high. By some estimates, 90% of our vitamin C, 70% of the apple juice and a quarter of the garlic consumed by Americans comes from China. 97% of the antibiotics used in America are made in China. The low cost of manufacturing in China has helped American consumers stretch their budgets. iPhones, electronic parts and clothing are just some of the goods we see on shelves bearing the label, Made in China.
Read full story here.
San Francisco International Airport is losing money due to the viral outbreak, officials say
The airport director at SFO updated the airport commission Tuesday morning on how the outbreak of the coronavirus is impacting the airport.
"We are seeing from flight activity, there's about half the flights now that we typically have to China. So we are down from about 90 a week to 40, 45," said airport director Ivar Satero.
Read full story here.
FEB. 3, 2020
Travelers react to new travel restrictions in place at San Francisco International Airport
Weichong Lim arrived at San Francisco International Airport from Singapore on Sunday for a business trip. He says it took him six hours to get through customs. He also says there was extra security and medical staff ready to treat passengers showing symptoms of the Coronavirus.
"There was a section where they were doing some tests for selected people," says Lim.
Read full story here.
Two patients from Benito County with confirmed cases of coronavirus being treated at UCSF, health officials say
Multiple nurses and employees at the UCSF Parnassus campus said they received an email Monday that said two patients with coronavirus were transferred to the hospital for treatment.
SF mayor says Lunar New Year parade will still go on, see full story here.
Princeton University revises number of students in self-isolation to fewer than 20 amid coronavirus fears
In New Jersey, students from Princeton University who traveled to China within the last two weeks are being asked to self-isolate amid growing concerns of coronavirus.
A spokesperson with the school said that as of Sunday, 108 students were in self-isolation.
However, on Monday, the university released a statement saying now fewer than 20 students were being assessed for self-quarantine based on the criteria set by the New Jersey Department of Health.
See full story here.
FEB. 2, 2020
2 cases of coronavirus confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, person-to-person transmission, health officials say
Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, according to health officials. They say the case includes a husband and wife, and both are 57 years old. Health officials say the husband recently traveled to Wuhan, China and the wife did not. Therefore, officials say this is a person-to-person transmission.
Read more on the most recent case of coronavirus in California here.
Centers for Disease Control confirms second case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County
The CDC says an adult female tested positive of the novel coronavirus. They say this case is not related to the first case, but they both recently traveled to Wuhan, China where the outbreak started. She is visiting the U.S. and arrived on Jan. 23 to visit family.
Read more on the second Santa Clara County case here.
The Philippines reports world's first coronavirus-related death outside China
The first death outside China from the new coronavirus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines, as countries around the world evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone and Chinese authorities completed a new, rapidly constructed 1,000-bed hospital for victims of the outbreak. The Philippine Health Department said a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, the city at the center of the crisis, was hospitalized Jan. 25 with a fever, cough and sore throat and died after developing severe pneumonia. The man's 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, tested positive for the virus as well and remained hospitalized in isolation in Manila.
Read full story here.
FEB. 1, 2020
Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base to house at least 250 evacuees, authorities announce
As the nation's eighth case of coronavirus was confirmed on Saturday, Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield was tapped to be one of four U.S. military bases on standby to house overseas travelers who may need to be quarantined.
The Pentagon approved a Department of Health and Human Services request for facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through Feb. 29, according to announcement Saturday on the base's Facebook page.
Travis will only provide housing -- the housing agency will be responsible for care, transportation, and security of evacuees, according to the base's statement.
Read full story here.
Eighth US case of deadly coronavirus from China confirmed in Massachusetts as death toll rises to 259 The man, who is a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical care soon after returning home, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said the man was recovering in isolation at his home and she was grateful that he sought medical attention immediately.
See full story here.
JAN. 31, 2020
Bay Area's first case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County, CDC says
The CDC says an adult male resident tested positive for the new coronavirus. He has been self-isolating since he returned from a trip to Wuhan on Jan. 24, officials say. He has not been hospitalized and has not been very sick. He's currently being treated as an outpatient and has come into contact with very few individuals since he's been home, officials say.
See full story here.
Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns
President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force declared the virus a "public health emergency" in the U.S. and announced new action to limit its spread. Trump will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be at risk of transmitting the virus.
The new restrictions begin Sunday afternoon. Americans returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period.
Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines will temporarily suspend all flights between the United States and China amid growing concerns surrounding the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the companies announced Friday.
United, the largest U.S. based carrier that flies to China, announced Friday that it will suspend flights from Feb. 6 until March 28.On Feb. 1, Delta made the decision to speed up its plan and released this update:
"Delta has made the decision to accelerate its plan to temporarily suspend flights between the U.S. and China to Feb. 2 following updated U.S. Health and Human Services screening protocols that will go into effect on Feb. 2. The last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Saturday, Feb. 1 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 2."
See latest on suspended airlline flights here.
Travelers react to new travel restrictions set to begin Sunday
ABC7 sat down with Cynthia Choi, Co-Executive Director for the group Chinese For Affirmative Action. Choi feels that news of the Coronavirus is troubling, but the travel restrictions are too extreme.
"The public looks to our elected officials to provide information to be measured and to be responsible, and this travel ban sends the opposite message," Choi said.
She said the restrictions are effectively a 'travel ban.' "Unfortunately xenophobic. Suggesting that all Chinese people are hosts of this potentially deadly virus. The ban really does I think, promote stigma and discrimination against the Chinese so in effect it is creating what many Chinese American and many Asian Americans feel which is it's promoting an anti-Chinese sentiment," Choi said.
The new travel restrictions are set to begin Sunday February 2, starting at 8 pm Pacific Time.
See full story here.
JAN. 30, 2020
The World Health Organization declares global emergency over coronavirus from China
WHO declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China, known as 2019 novel Coronavirus, that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week.
The U.N. health agency defines an international emergency as an "extraordinary event" that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.
See full story here.
The US State Department issues 'do not travel' warning as coronavirus spreads
See full travel warning from the U.S. Department of State here.
Bay Area school trip, Lunar New Year events canceled due to potentially deadly virus
The Coronavirus outbreak is prompting local officials to take safety precautions after the rapid spread of the virus has caused concern on a global scale.
The U.S. State Department issued a 'do not travel' advisory to China.
School officials at the Chinese Immersion school, Alice Fong Yu Alternative in San Francisco's Sunset District, made the decision to cancel the eighth graders' trip to China.
The 2020 Palo Alto Chinese New Year Fair scheduled for February 16th is canceled, as well as the Avenidas Chinese Community Center's Lunar New Year Celebration, scheduled for today, Jan. 30.
Read more for canceled events in the Bay Area here.
JAN. 29, 2020
Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in California
A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak arrived Wednesday at a Southern California military base after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel.
See full story here.
JAN. 27, 2020
City leaders say San Francisco is ready for coronavirus
San Francisco Mayor London Breed held a briefing Monday to underscore there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city. However, the city has opened its emergency operations center and is prepared if the situation changes.
She said there were rumors that a State Department flight might be coming into SFO on Tuesday, carrying U.S. consulate staff and perhaps other Americans. But the director of San Francisco International said he has been told that flight will now land first in Anchorage before continuing on to Ontario in Southern California. Passengers will be checked three times.
Read full story here.
JAN. 26, 2020
5th case of new virus confirmed in Arizona, 2 others in California, bringing U.S. total to 5
Two new cases were reported Sunday - one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Maricopa County, Arizona. The latter case was someone with ties to Arizona State University who did not live in school housing and had a history of travel to Wuhan, China, state health officials said.
See full story here.
U.S. to evacuate consulate staff from Wuhan to San Francisco amid coronavirus outbreak
In a short notice, the State Department said they will relocate people at the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan and as many private U.S. citizens as they can, in a one time flight that will arrive at SFO on Tuesday.
See full story here.
JAN. 24, 2020
Several Bay Area counties actively taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
San Francisco's Department of Public Health announced Friday that it's actively preparing to respond to cases of the coronavirus, but at this point there are "0" cases confirmed.
In San Francisco's Chinatown, many are still highly concerned and taking action.
Read full story here.
Second U.S. coronavirus case confirmed in Chicago
A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China, the CDC confirmed Friday.
The CDC said that the patient, a woman in her 60s, is clinically doing well and is in stable condition. She traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on January 13.
See full story here.
JAN 23, 2020
New coronavirus warning posters from CDC posted at San Francisco International Airport
NEW: Here’s a look at the new CDC coronavirus warnings posted at customs in @flySFO and 13 airports across the country. Notices are in English & Chinese. @abc7newsbayarea (RT’d with correction) pic.twitter.com/tSp9tmE1HB— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 23, 2020
The CDC posted new warnings about the outbreak of coronavirus at 14 airports across the country, including San Francisco International Airport on Thursday.
Read full story here.
People being tested for coronavirus in Alameda County, public health officer says results still pending
The Alameda County Public Health Department has confirmed that patients from the county who have recently traveled to Wuhan, China have been tested for the coronavirus.
See full story here.
JAN. 22, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak kills 17 in China; U.S. has 1 confirmed case, health officials say
Read full story here.
JAN 21, 2020
CDC expects more cases of coronavirus in US after first incident in Washington State
The @CDCgov expects more cases of new #coronavirus in the U.S. & globally. @StanfordMed infectious disease expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado (in photo) says with confirmed U.S. case "there should be a healthy degree of concern, but I wouldn't panic." @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/z7gF4gN8S3— David Louie (@abc7david) January 22, 2020
U.S. health specialists will be able to study the coronavirus closely as the other confirmed cases are in five Asian countries -- China, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.
In a conference call disclosing details of this case, the CDC made an ominous warning. It expects additional cases in the United States and globally.
See full story here.
First coronavirus U.S. case confirmed by CDC; virus has killed 6 in China
The first person in the U.S. with the new coronavirus has surfaced at a hospital in Everett, Washington.
Health officials won't identify him, but reports say he is in his 30's and had traveled near Wuhan, China earlier this month before returning home. He landed at Seattle's Sea-Tac Airport last Wednesday and developed symptoms a few days later.
Read full story here.
JAN. 20, 2020
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
The head of a Chinese government expert team said Monday that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus, a development that raises the possibility that it could spread more quickly and widely.
See full story here.
