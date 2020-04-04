Coronavirus

LIVE: Gov. Newsom addresses California's response to coronavirus pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to publicly address California's response to the coronavirus pandemic Saturday at noon.

He'll be speaking in Sacramento.

The governor has been providing daily updates since Monday on the pandemic and what state officials are doing to help small business owners, workers and California's homeless population.

Watch the full press briefing above at noon.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

