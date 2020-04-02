LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces assistance for small businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

Newsom will be announcing state assistance for small businesses and employees impacted by the virus.
Many small businesses and restaurants in California have been forced to close or shift operations to take-out only during the state's shelter-in-place.
This comes as 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment insurance amid the outbreak.
The governor began holding daily daily press briefings Monday on the virus.
Watch the live briefing above.
