LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces assistance for small businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to speak at noon Thursday on California's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.Newsom will be announcing state assistance for small businesses and employees impacted by the virus.Many small businesses and restaurants in California have been forced to close or shift operations to take-out only during the state's shelter-in-place.This comes as 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment insurance amid the outbreak.The governor began holding daily daily press briefings Monday on the virus.Watch the live briefing above.