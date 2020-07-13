WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update, talks plan to reopen California

RELATED: Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
Newsom's updates in April and May focused on reopening the state sector by sector. But now in July, when more than half of the counties in California are now on the COVID-19 watch list, the governor has switched his focus to getting coronavirus cases under control.
WATCH LIST: 31 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Over the past couple weeks, Newsom has ordered bars, indoor restaurants and other indoor businesses to close in high-risk counties.
The state has more than 320,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US