LIVE: Officials to give update on status of San Francisco schools amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Officials with the San Francisco Unified School District are expected to provide an update at 3 p.m. Thursday regarding schools and the coronavirus.It's unclear at this time what changes, if any, will be announced.During a press conference Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Grant Colfax reiterated that San Francisco schools will remain open despite the viral outbreak.They said schools are considered an "essential service" and that the virus has been very mild in children so far.The decision to keep schools open was based on the recommendation from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, officials said Wednesday.Watch the press conference above at 3 p.m. for the latest on the status of public schools in San Francisco.