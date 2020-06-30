Coronavirus California

Protesters interrupt Gov. Newsom at Bay Area motel for COVID-19 press conference

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom gave his midday update on the coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area Tuesday.

The governor was at a motel in Pittsburg for the noon press conference. The briefing was cut short after protesters shouted and played siren noises as the governor spoke.

We are updating this developing story. Check back for more.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

COVID-19 hospitalizations in California have increased by 43% over the last two weeks, Newsom said. The positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19, has also gone up to 5.9% over the past seven days. It was 4.4% just a couple weeks ago.

"In the last seven days we've seen a 45% increase in the total number of cases that have tested positive in the state of California," he said. "We don't like the trend line and that's why this mandatory mask requirement is in effect and why we're using this dimmer switch to start to pull back."

Those trends are why Newsom ordered several counties - Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare - to close bars amid surging COVID-19 cases. He recommended eight other counties, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus, also close down bars.

READ MORE: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Newsom said that concerning coronavirus statistics land those counties on its watch list. Once a county is on a watch list for 14 days, the state will order certain sectors - like bars - to close. If a county is on the list for three to 14 days, the state will recommend, but not require, such closures.

He announced four more counties have been added to the watch list: Solano, Orange, Merced and Glenn counties. See the full list here.

