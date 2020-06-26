San Francisco pauses reopening after city sees 103 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is delaying the reopening of certain businesses because of concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases, the mayor announced Friday.The city saw a surge of 103 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours. Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax described the trend as a "near doubling of our rate of diagnosing.""We went from a 'yellow' to what I think of as a 'high orange,'" Colfax said. "If that trend continues over the next couple of days, we could be in a red zone. When we're 'red' it means we need to take a look at pausing or even reversing (reopening)."The reversal comes after Mayor London Breed had announced earlier this week that the city was accelerating the timeline for reopening businesses.Businesses that were slated to reopen Monday, including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, outdoor bars, indoor museums, tattoo shops, massage parlors, zoos and outdoor public pools, will no longer be allowed to reopen, per the mayor's announcement Friday.Hair salons and barbershops were originally planning to reopen on July 13. The reopening of bars, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, swimming pools and indoor museums was planned for mid-August.Mayor Breed had announced earlier this week that the city was moving up the reopening of those businesses to Monday.Because of concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases, the timeline has now been scaled back.Gov. Gavin Newsom commended Breed for pausing reopening. "I think what San Francisco did is exactly what the system was designed to do. That is to empower local health officers, based upon the conditions in their community," he said during a press conference Friday.Outdoor dining, in-store retail shopping, sporting events and entertainment venues with no spectators, summer camps, private household services (nanny services, housekeeping, etc.), religious gatherings, outdoor exercise classes, and non-emergency medical appointments were all allowed to resume in San Francisco on June 15.Indoor dining is still expected to move forward July 13 in San Francisco.