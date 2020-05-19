Coronavirus California

LIVE: Trump participates in Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is bringing you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above at their scheduled times, and click here to watch ABC7 News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

MONDAY SCHEDULE


4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
7 a.m. Trump lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery
9 a.m. President Trump participates in Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry
11 a.m.: ABC7 News
11:30 a.m. California Air National Guard flyover to honor Bay Area health care workers
3 p.m.: ABC7's interactive newscast covering COVID-19 pandemic
3 p.m. California Air National Guard flyover to honor Bay Area health care workers
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: ABC7 News
6 p.m.: ABC7 News
11 p.m.: ABC7 News
* Gov. Newsom does not have a daily briefing today

WEEKEND LIVE SCHEDULE:


5 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
9 a.m.: ABC7 News
5 p.m.: ABC7 News
6 p.m.: ABC7 News
11 p.m.: ABC7 News

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


