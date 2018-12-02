Maintaining your mental health during the holiday season

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --Maintaining your mental health is imperative, especially during the holiday season. Washington Hospital offers a variety of psychiatric services and educational programs to help individuals and families. Psychotherapy provides an opportunity for those struggling with mental illness to speak with Washington Hospital's premier physicians in a safe environment.
Address:
Prenatal Diagnostic Center
1900 Mowry Ave., Suite 101
Fremont, CA 94538
(510) 818-5110
If you or a loved one is experiencing emotional distress, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 support. Call 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential help.
