Health & Fitness

Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at North Carolina coast: Friends

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast, according to family friends.

They say David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington, but died Thursday at the hospital.

Argay is from Cary, North Carolina.

Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

The health department did not release details about when exactly Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

Health officials said these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.

Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinahealthcheckhealthfoodseafoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating shooting near De Anza High School that left 3 injured
Pilot injured after plane crashes onto Hwy 99 in Modesto
String of San Francisco restaurants closing their doors
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Maná rocks San Jose, fans fill SAP Center
Hayward affordable housing to break ground at site of former Mervyn's
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Show More
Dr. Jill Biden visits multiple Bay Area fundraisers
Cracks found on some Boeing 737 Next Generation planes
Flight from JFK makes emergency landing due to unruly passenger
East Bay woman's organizing skills helping nursery support community
Most popular Halloween candies
More TOP STORIES News