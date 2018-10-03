AMPUTEE

Wisconsin man who had limbs amputated due to his dog's saliva released from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Man speaks for first time since amputation due to dog's saliva

A Wisconsin man who had all four of his limbs amputated because of a kiss from his dog says his outlook on life hasn't changed.

Greg Manteufel was released from a hospital. Three months ago, parts of his arms and legs were taken.

He almost died from an extremely rare infection caused by bacteria found in dog saliva.

He described having to cope with the unthinkable news of what happened.

"It was just unbelievable when they told me what happened. I couldn't believe it," Manteufel said. "I've been around dogs my whole life and never thought something like this could happen."

Despite his situation, though, he says he's lucky to be alive.

Manteufel now returns home with a future of physical therapy ahead. He will eventually be fitted for prosthetics and faces more reconstructive surgery over the coming months.

RELATED: Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
EMBED More News Videos

Man loses arms and legs to bacterial infection transferred by dog saliva

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdogdogsinfectionamputeeu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMPUTEE
UCSF doctors teaching others how to save limbs of patients
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Teen's arm severed after boulder falls on him in Laguna Beach
Smart socks aim to catch diabetic foot problems early
More amputee
HEALTH & FITNESS
Protect your credit when you have medical debt
Calif. doctors now required to check database before prescribing painkillers
Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
Hundreds take part in Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Sharks to unleash Karlsson on Ducks
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
NY Times: Trump got $413M from father, much from tax dodges
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Hocus Pocus' is coming back to theaters
A's to start reliever Liam Hendriks in wild-card against Yankees
Presidential alert system test notification will be sent today
Show More
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Livermore police warn parents after 2 teens die from suspected drug overdose
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms continues
New study says 1 in 3 Americans will eat fast food today
Report: Crack in SF's Millennium Tower window caused by 'exterior impact'
More News