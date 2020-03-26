u.s. & world

Nelson Mandela's 2003 hand-washing PSA serves as good reminder today

A 2003 video of Nelson Mandela teaching a child how to properly wash his hands serves as a good reminder in a world crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The public service announcement, which was resurfaced this week by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, shows the late activist and former South African president using soap and water while instructing the boy to wash and rinse thoroughly.

"While we continue to deliver safe water and sanitation to all our people, only you can protect yourself through good hygiene," the PSA's narrator says.

"Everybody should practice good hygiene," Mandela continues.

Health officials say regular and thorough hand washing is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends thorough and frequent handwashing as a way to protect oneself from a COVID-19 infection.

Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, the CDC advises.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnelson mandelasouth africacoronavirusu.s. & worldhygiene
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
Coronavirus: 2 cruise ship passengers in quarantine die at Travis Air Force Base
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: 2 cruise ship passengers in quarantine die at Travis Air Force Base
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
VTA employee tests positive for COVID-19, suspends light rail service indefinitely
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
100 die in New York state in one day
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
Show More
South Bay trail runner attacked, coughed on describes moments that led to violent confrontation
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
Reporter's hilarious reaction to bison caught on camera | WATCH
Woman asks apartment to sing for quarantined fiancé's birthday
More TOP STORIES News