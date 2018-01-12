FLU

Marin Co. health officials report 127 positive flu tests, 1 death

A woman sneezes into a tissue at her desk in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. --
There have been 176 positive influenza tests between October and December and one death associated with the flu in Marin County, the county's Department Health and Human Services said today.

There were 128 positive flu tests during the same period in 2016, health officials said.

RELATED: California health official warn that flu is about to get worse

California health officials reported 27 flu deaths in persons under 65 years old during the current flu season compared with three deaths last year, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The lone flu death in Marin County this year involved a person under 65, and it's not known if the person was vaccinated.

"It's not too late to get vaccinated," Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matthew Willis said. "Even if the vaccine does not prevent you from getting the flu, it will make it less likely for you to become seriously ill or require hospitalization."
RELATED: Do not call 911 for the flu

The flu strain circulating in Marin County, A(H3N2),is known to cause more hospitalizations and deaths, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

People at higher risk are those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, children under age two and people over 65.

COLD VS FLU: How to tell the difference

Click here for more stories about the flu.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonillnessmarin countyhealth care
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
COLD VS FLU: How to tell the difference
California health officials warn that flu is about to get worse
Outbreak of canine flu prompting vaccinations
Do not call 911 for the flu
FLU
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
Kevin Durant says he'll return Thursday; Draymond Green out again
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Health officials say flu shot remains best defense
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News