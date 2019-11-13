Marin Co. woman dies from complications related to use of e-cigarettes, health officials say

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- North Bay health officials say a Marin County woman has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes."With sadness, we report that there has been a death in our community suspected to be caused by severe lung injury associated with vaping," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer.The woman's identity has not been released. Officials describe her as a previously healthy woman in her forties, who took up vaping six months ago."Marin County Public Health is working with the California Department of Public Health and the CDC to obtain and test samples to determine the specific products that may have contributed to this tragic death," said Marin County in a statement on Wednesday.This is the fourth vaping-associated death in California since July 2019.Marin County Department of Health and Human Services is warning the community about the potentially dangerous effects of e-cigarettes, or vaping."The message is simple: it's not safe to vape," said Dr. Willis. "Until we have a better understanding of the cause of this outbreak, it's best to avoid these products entirely."This year, many Marin County cities and towns passed restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, following the county's adoption of an ordinance in 2018. Most of these local bans do not go into effect until January 2020.