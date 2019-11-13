Marin Co. woman dies from complications related to use of e-cigarettes, health officials say

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Marin County resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes, according to the Marin County Department of Health of Human Services."With sadness, we report that there has been a death in our community suspected to be caused by severe lung injury associated with vaping," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer.The victim was a previously healthy woman in her 40s, who took up vaping six months ago, Marin County health officials said.This is the fourth vaping associated death in California since July 2019. Last week the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 39 deaths nationally, and over 2,000 suspected cases so far in the national epidemic of lung damage associated with e-cigarettes.