Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Former Raider, Bay Area native Marshawn Lynch spotted handing out masks in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland native and former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is celebrating his birthday by giving back to the community that he grew up in.

The 34-year-old was spotted handing out masks Wednesday in Oakland after many Bay Area counties started to enforce new requirements to wear face coverings in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Multiple videos shared on social media show Lynch donating medical face masks at several locations this week including the Alameda Food Bank.

"I told y'all I got a real one here !!!!" tweeted his mom, Delisa Lynch, on Wednesday. "Just keeps me proud !! Happy birthday Marshawn."

The All-Pro running back turned 34-years-old on April 22.

Another video shows Lynch driving a small vehicle around Lake Merritt, passing out masks with "Beast Mode" logo on them.

One person tweeted, "@MoneyLynch is a real one for providing additional masks to people in Oakland."

