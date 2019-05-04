Measles case confirmed in Long Beach for first time since 2015, health officials say

PUBLIC HEALTH NOTICE: The @LBHealthDept reports the first case of measles in Long Beach and staff are notifying locations the person visited while contagious. Click here for the list of locations and times where people may have been exposed to measles: https://t.co/AloQ6aGDYS pic.twitter.com/0tVwm15c8e — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) May 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- The first confirmed case of measles in a Long Beach resident since 2015 was confirmed by health officials on Saturday amid a renewed outbreak of the viral disease across Southern California and the U.S.In a statement, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services described the latest patient as an adult who was recovering at home.Seven other cases were previously confirmed in Los Angeles County this year.In Long Beach, the Health Department said it was "working with the neighboring health jurisdictions of Orange County and Los Angeles County to identify and notify residents of locations the infected individual visited while contagious."The agency released a list of eight locations that were being notified of having been visited by the contagious person in late April and early May:4/28/2019: Pizzanista, 1837 E 7th St., 5:30-7 p.m.4/28/2019: Total Wine, 7400 Carson Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m.4/30/2019: Susan European Dressmaker, 3319 E 7th St., 5-7 p.m.5/1/2019: Art du Vin Wine Bar, 2027 E 4th St., 8-10 p.m.5/1/2019: Ralph's, 2930 E 4th St., 2-5 p.m.5/2/2019: Ralph's, 6290 PCH, 3-6:30 p.m.5/2/2019: AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E PCH, 6-10 p.m.5/3/2019: Broadway Carwash 4000 E Broadway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.