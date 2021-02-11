COVID-19 vaccine

ABC7 Listens: Vaccine Watch - Medical experts answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a major impact around the world but also in cities across the Bay Area. As the vaccine rolls out, we know you have a lot of questions.

ABC7 is bringing together a panel of experts to try and answer as many questions about the vaccine, distribution, and this ongoing process.

Watch the full version of the town hall in the media player above.

Take a look at more information about the vaccine and other COVID-19 related stories here.

You can also watch our previous town hall below where a panel of experts answered pressing questions about the shot:


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

WATCH: 'Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers'
EMBED More News Videos

A panel of experts joined ABC7 on Friday to answer pressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and where we go from here.


