Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of developing testicular cancer, study says

By ABC7.com staff
Men who regularly smoke cannabis have an increased risk of developing testicular cancer, according to a recently published study.

The study followed men who were long term cannabis users and found them to have higher rates of the disease.

The researchers estimated that men who were long term cannabis users were 36% more likely to be diagnosed with the potentially fatal cancer than non-cannabis users.

The findings are in this month's Journal of the American Medical Association.
