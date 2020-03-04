Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Menlo School in Atherton closed after staff member had contact with COVID-19 infected relative

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The Menlo School in Atherton announced on Wednesday that all classes have been canceled through the weekend.

On its website, they learned that a staff member of Menlo School had contact with a relative who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the School through the weekend," the announcement on the website read.

The school is working closely with the San Mateo County Department of Health and the CDC.
