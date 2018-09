Microblading studio 'Brow Club' now open in Lower Haight

If you seek "eyebrows on fleek," look no further than Brow Club , which debuted this summer at 214 Pierce St. (at Haight), the former temporary home of Groove Merchant Records.Owner Mina Michael uses microblading and digital hair-stroke tattooing techniques to fill in clients' patchy brows and give them an improved shape.For the uninitiated, microblading is a hand-tattooing technique that uses fine, hair-like strokes to enhance or create natural-looking eyebrows. It can be paired with cosmetic tattooing, which uses a rotary machine to embed special cosmetic pigments in the skin, for the most natural-looking end result.A graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, Michael shares her new space on Pierce with a friend and classmate, Genevieve Dupre of Huahine Tattoo . The pair previously worked from a space in the Castro before moving to the Lower Haight.Already licensed as a practicing tattoo artist, Michael first learned about microblading four years ago, before it became a bigger trend, she said. Her clients were some of the practice's earliest adopters.Complete brow packages, which span multiple appointments, run $750."Every appointment starts with a drawing and consultation," Michael said. She also requires clients to come back for a touch-up four to six weeks after the initial session. "I always make sure my clients are feeling comfortable."With extensive experience in a field that's still relatively new by beauty-industry standards, "I do quite a few brow corrections," Michael told us.Those who've had microblading work done elsewhere and didn't like it can book a design consultation with her to discuss a possible fix.Asked why she chose to open in the Lower Haight, Michael cited the "old-school San Francisco vibe" of the neighborhood and the adjacent bike-sharing station as high points. She said she's excited to share her craft with her new neighborhood."I've always been really into brows," she added. "It's a convergence of beauty and art."