Alzheimer's Disease

Mike Nicco inspired by mother-in-law to walk to end Alzheimer's

By Randall Yip
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nearly 4,000 walkers and volunteers raised more than $1 million in the fight to end Alzheimer's this past weekend.

On ABC7 Mornings, meteorologist Mike Nicco spoke passionately about why he joined Jobina Fortson and others from ABC7 News at the walk in support of the Alzheimer's Association.

He said Alzheimer's and dementia have killed more women in California than any other disease.

"That's why we were out there raising the money we raised... because there is no cure," said Nicco.

"You get Alzheimer's, unfortunately it's going to get you. It's going to be a terrible, terrible journey. Fifteen years for my mother-in-law, from her forgetting to pay her bills to forgetting my wife. It was awful. I don't wish it upon anybody. So we need more money. We'll find a cure, some day."

Despite raising $1.02 million, the Walk is still $135,000 short of its goal. Contributions can be made through the ABC7 Memory Makers through the end of the year.

Money raised supports free family support services and research to end Alzheimer's.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoembarcaderohealthalzheimershealth carememory losscommunityfundraiseralzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday in SF
Tamron Hall supports walkers at this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's in SF with PSA
After Alzheimer's drug shows promise, company to seek FDA approval
Study: Excessive napping could be early sign of Alzheimer's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART GM apologizes after man handcuffed for eating sandwich
Off-duty police officer shoots, kills man in Vallejo
49ers gearing up for MNF showdown with Seahawks on ABC7
With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
Hazmat team called to tanker crash on Highway 101
Several events in Bay Area mark Veterans Day
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Dense but patchy morning fog, warm afternoon
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire
WATCH IN 60: 49ers play tonight, goodbye single-use cups, Veterans Day forecast
More TOP STORIES News