Mike Nicco inspired by mother-in-law to walk to end Alzheimer's

On ABC7 Mornings, meteorologist Mike Nicco spoke passionately about why he joined Jobina Fortson and others from ABC7 News at the walk in support of the Alzheimer's Association.
He said Alzheimer's and dementia have killed more women in California than any other disease.
"That's why we were out there raising the money we raised... because there is no cure," said Nicco.
"You get Alzheimer's, unfortunately it's going to get you. It's going to be a terrible, terrible journey. Fifteen years for my mother-in-law, from her forgetting to pay her bills to forgetting my wife. It was awful. I don't wish it upon anybody. So we need more money. We'll find a cure, some day."
Despite raising $1.02 million, the Walk is still $135,000 short of its goal. Contributions can be made through the ABC7 Memory Makers through the end of the year.
Money raised supports free family support services and research to end Alzheimer's.
