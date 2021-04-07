COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study

EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna vaccine effective for at least six months, researchers say

BOSTON -- New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months.

The report Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Both reports were based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines' use. Those studies were done before troubling new variants, or versions of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread.

A separate report in the medical journal adds to concern about the variants. Scientists measured antibodies that can block the virus in 50 people who had been given the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines that were developed in China. Many showed total or partial loss of effectiveness against a virus variant first detected in South Africa.

The vaccines still seemed to protect against a variant first found in the United Kingdom that is now rapidly spreading in the United States and elsewhere.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are working to update their vaccines, or possibly design a booster shot, in case they're needed against variants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinemedical researchstudy
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
EU agency: Rare clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca shot
New 'double mutant' COVID variant identified in Bay Area
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
This app helps you easily find vaccine appointments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Total Recalled: Story of America's wildest, largest recall election
Hackers infiltrate virtual Easter service with racist rant
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
EXCLUSIVE: How fire risk scores can lead to canceled insurance
EU agency: Rare clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca shot
Show More
Parents say their son was 'executed' by Danville officer
Candidates in 2003 CA recall election weigh in on Newsom effort
This app helps you easily find vaccine appointments
Petaluma cattle ranchers brace for 'worst drought ever'
Tiger Woods car crash: Sheriff to release findings
More TOP STORIES News