Las Vegas vending machine to have Narcan, pregnancy tests and more

People in Las Vegas can now get Narcan, just like they can get a bag of chips or a candy bar.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- People in Las Vegas can now get Narcan, just like they can get a bag of chips or a candy bar. Narcan is used to treat an opioid overdose.

RELATED: BART to arm officers with opioid overdose drug NARCAN

The medication is now available in vending machines in the Las Vegas valley. Nevada health officials say being able to quickly get a hold of Narcan can be the difference between life and death.

The vending machines will also have hygiene kits, safe sex kits and pregnancy tests.
