NB Yoga & Wellness now open in Burlingame

A new yoga spot has made its debut in the Burlingame Plaza Shopping Center. Called NB Yoga & Wellness, the fresh arrival is located at 1812 C Magnolia Ave.
The boutique studio specializes in private and group yoga classes. Private sessions are customized to meet the individual needs of the practitioner and can be a support for working through injury or illness, the studio says on its website. All levels are welcome.
Classes include Yin Yoga, a slow-paced style of yoga with postures that are held for anywhere from 45 seconds to five minutes, with the aim of increasing circulation in the joints and improving flexibility. Beginners, check out Mindful Flow, which covers both basic seated and standing poses with an emphasis on linking breath with movement in a safe but effective way.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, NB Yoga & Wellness has already made a good impression.
Lobat O., who reviewed the new studio on Aug. 16, wrote, "I have been going to Nicole's yoga classes for almost a year now, and I must say, that she is awesome! She's very knowledgeable and ensures that the practice she provides goes above and beyond on a consistent basis. I truly appreciate her patience and sense of knowing what we need at each session."
Yelper Tracey B. added, "NB Yoga & Wellness is the best yoga studio I've ever been to! At this stage in my life I have slowed down due to injuries and age and this studio specializes in gentle and therapeutic practices."
Head on over to check it out: NB Yoga & Wellness is open from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, 5-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 5-8:45 p.m. on Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
