Coronavirus: Nearly 200 American evacuees arrive at Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Westwind Inn on Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield will be the new home for 178 Americans who evacuated China. Evacuees who arrived will stay on base for two weeks, the length of incubation period of the coronavirus.New video shows the inside of the plane after it landed Wednesday morning.If they present any symptoms- they will be taken to the hospital."I feel for them. For me, as long as they're contained for that 14-day quarantine I am not going to worry too much about it as long as they do their job there I think we are fine," said Rosendo Ganoy, who lives in Fairfield.Two planes from Wuhan, China carrying about 350 Americans arrived at Travis Air Force Base. The first one arrived at 4 a.m. Wednesday. The other about 30 minutes later.No one is reported to be sick, but they are handling them with caution. People around the plane were wearing what looks like hazmat suits. They screened them before they left China and again when they arrived here to the base. Some nearby residents say this makes them nervous."They need to stay there. Actually they should put them all on an island for a couple of weeks," said Archie Fowler, who also lives in Fairfield. "They should put a hospital on the island... left them there 'til they're quarantined that's what I think. But they're not sick. We don't know."Travis Air force Base is one of four locations where evacuees from China will be quarantined. One of the two planes refueled here and then left for Miramar in San Diego. The Department of Defense says bases in Texas and Colorado will also house Americans who were in China."I don't see any reason to panic. Just try to stay healthy myself and do what I can," said Chris from Rio Vista."I mean, it just takes one person to get that stuff in the air and then leaves with somebody on the base. Anything can happen," Fowler said.