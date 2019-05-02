Health & Fitness

Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- A 28-year-old from Oklahoma had a stroke caused by popping his neck, according to KOCO.

Doctors said the act of popping his neck caused Josh Hader to tear his vertebral artery.

"The moment I heard the pop, everything on my left side started to go numb," Hader said. "I got up and tried to get an ice pack from the fridge, and I remember I couldn't walk straight."

As bad as this all sounds, Hader's doctor said it could have been even worse.

"He could have formed more clot on that tear and had a life-ending stroke," Dr. Vance McCollom said. "He could have died."

Hader survived his stroke, but it did cause a lot of damage -- he had vision problems for a few days and still struggles to walk. Hader also had painful hiccups for a week-and-a-half.

But Hader said the hardest part of the whole ordeal has been not being able to help his wife take care of their youngest son.

"I can't pick him up out of the crib, give him milk in the middle of the night," he said. "I can't do any of that."

According to McCollom, there is a right and wrong way to pop your neck.

"If you want to pop your neck, just kind of pop it side to side," McCollom said. "Don't twist it. Whenever you twist it, there's a risk of tearing that vessel."

RELATED: Woman tears neck artery, suffers stroke after extreme yoga pose
EMBED More News Videos

Extreme yoga pose sends woman to hospital with a stroke, March 26, 2019

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoklahomahealthstroke awareness monthstroke
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News