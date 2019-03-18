Health & Fitness

New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks for older adults

EMBED <>More Videos

New guidelines for daily aspirin. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2019.

New guidelines recommend against taking daily low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks in healthy, older adults.

The age-old approach is no longer recommended for older adults who do not have a high risk of heart disease, or who already have it.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association announced the new guidelines Sunday.

The guidelines say doctors may consider aspirin for certain older high-risk patients, including those having trouble lowering their cholesterol or managing blood sugar.

That's as long as there is no increased risk for internal bleeding.

Johns Hopkins University cardiologist Dr. Roger Blumenthal, a co-chair of the new guidelines said, "It's much more important to optimize lifestyle habits and control blood pressure and cholesterol as opposed to recommending aspirin."

But for anyone who's had a stroke, heart attack, open-heart surgery or stents inserted to open clogged arteries, aspirin can save their life.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckstrokeheart attackus world
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
East Bay father and principal on life support after 'domestic altercation'
Accuweather Forecast: Spring warmth tapers
3 sickened after strong odor reported at San Jose post office
'Clear similarities' in Boeing crashes in Ethiopia, Indonesia, preliminary data shows
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Show More
WATCH LIVE: ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
Beto O'Rourke sets high-water mark for Dems with $6.1 million in 1st day of campaign
DNA links suspect to 1999 cold case murders of 2 teenage girls, police say
Woman, good Samaritan nearly drown when ground opens up
ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center
More TOP STORIES News