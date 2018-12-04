HEALTH & FITNESS

New pole dancing studio Oakland Pole And Dance now open in Adams Point

Photo: Oakland Pole and Dance/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get pole dancing and other fitness classes? A new business is here to help. Called Oakland Pole and Dance, the new arrival is located at 366 A Grand Ave., Suite A in Adams Point.

The studio offers flexibility training, pole dance classes at an introductory, beginner, intermediate, advanced and pre-professional level, and specific classes for tricks, spin pole movements and more. There are also classes for other disciplines like aerial silks and hoop dances.

Classes may be purchased singly, in packs, as private lessons or as part of a monthly membership. (You can check out pricing here and the full class schedule here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Oakland Pole and Dance has received a positive response in its early days.

"A lovely studio! Wonderful and knowledgeable instructor. The instructor took her time to break down the basics and also make all students feel comfortable," said reviewer C. W., but added, "I felt that the price, $30, was pretty steep and that the studio should offer a more affordable first class for newcomers."

And Yelper M. S. wrote, "I love this class! Julia is great at giving instructions so you understand your body structure and master the move!"

Interested? Stop by to check it out. Oakland Pole and Dance is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
