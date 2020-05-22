Coronavirus California

Coronavirus in California: Gov. Newsom teases new rules for CA churches, hair salons, casinos to reopen soon

The latest updates as California businesses move into phase two of opening and the state's response to COVID-19.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a few days off from briefing the press, Gov. Gavin Newsom returned to the podium Friday for an update on the coronavirus in California.

RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area

Speaking at a veterans home in Napa County's Yountville, Newsom said guidelines were on the way for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume modified in-person services. He said those guidelines would be released by Monday, if not earlier.

His comments come just hours after President Donald Trump deemed churches and other houses of worship "essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen immediately. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will "override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

VIDEO: Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens to 'override' governors
EMBED More News Videos

In a press conference Friday, President Donald Trump asked governors to reopen houses of worship this weekend.



Newsom said state officials have been working with faith leaders to form California guidelines and, in addition, will review the guidelines set by the CDC on Friday afternoon.

"We look forward to churches reopening in a safe manner," he said.

He notes that those guidelines, much like restaurants, would vary based on the size of the building.

WATCH COVID-19 UPDATES: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials

Earlier this week, the governor announced professional sports, hair salons may also be able to resume as early as the first week of June. He reiterated Friday that California is days away from making significant modifications to the stay-at-home order to allow for more businesses to reopen.

"If we hold the rate of transmissions... we'll be making announcements statewide, not just with the regional variances, that would allow for retail not just to be pick-up, but in-store retail to be loosened up," he said.

The governor said more counties across the state have qualified to open more businesses. So far, 43 of California's 58 counties are in Phase 2.5, and he expected more to move forward in the next few days.

On Friday, Newsom added casinos and card rooms would also be able to reopen in June if current trends hold.

RELATED: Gamblers face big changes: Here's a look inside Cache Creek Casino Resort amid pandemic

He said that more responsibility is being placed onto the counties as the state continues to move into further stages of reopening. That includes being able to handle surges in cases that could occur.

California received more than 86 million surgical masks, and Newsom said those masks will be distributed to businesses as they begin to reopen -- including hair salons.

Newsom said the state is also prepared to deploy PPE to counties that see outbreaks as they open.

He added that counties must be willing to retract their openings if they see outbreaks.

RELATED: Pro sports, hair salons, churches may reopen in next few weeks, Newsom says

California's curve has seen a steady decline, and hospitalizations and ICU admissions have decreased over the last 14 days, but Newsom warned there could be a resurgence, as there was during the 1918 flu pandemic.

The governor didn't give a clear answer when asked about whether the state would take action against counties, like the Central Valley's Tulare County, which say they are moving further ahead in opening than allowed in the governor's stage plan.

"Breaks my heart, should break your heart," Newsom said.

RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next

The governor said he understood the frustration among businesses to open, but he hoped the counties, like Tulare County, would embrace "the spirit of collaboration" moving forward.

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, Newsom said he hoped people would stay close to home for the holiday as California continues to make progress in opening.

ABC7's Alix Martichoux, ABC30 and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyountvillegavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placestay at home orderreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
44 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
COVID-19 death rate 4 times higher for poor LA County residents
Here are tips for making homemade pizza with the family
CHP sees spike in 100-mph speeding tickets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase in LA
SF summer camps to reopen next month amid COVID-19, mayor says
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
See's reopens San Francisco, Los Angeles candy kitchens
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, coronavirus rebound feared
Coronavirus updates: State guidelines for reopening churches coming soon, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
CHP sees spike in 100-mph speeding tickets
More TOP STORIES News