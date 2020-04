Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom announces 4 phases of reopening businesses and schools

Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)



Schools



Childcare facilities



Retail businesses for curbside pick-up



Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees

Hair salons



Nail salons



Gyms



Movie theaters



Sporting events without live audiences



In-person religious services (churches and weddings)

Concert venues



Convention centers



Sporting events with live audiences



Expanding testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive



Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity



Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges



Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus



Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing



Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a vision Tuesday of how California's businesses, schools and childcare facilities may be allowed to slowly reopen amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic The state plans to reopen those sectors in four stages, as described by Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell:Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce. This is the stage we are in now, and will stay in until a modification to the statewide stay-at-home order.Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:On the question of when we may be able to move from the first stage to the second, Newsom said he believes we are "weeks, not months away." Stage 3 and 4, however, are "months, not weeks" in the future.Moving into Stage 2 will require a modification of the statewide stay-at-home order, but once we enter the second stage, local governments will have more options. At that point, counties will be allowed to relax restrictions more quickly or more slowly, based on conditions at the local level.Newsom acknowledged that as schools remain closed, there is a "learning loss" for California's students. To make up for some of that lost time, the governor said the state is considering starting the 2020-2021 school year earlier. Schools may reopen as early as late July or early August, the governor said, though no decision has been made yet.In order to work toward Stage 2 of reopening, Dr. Angell said the state is continuing to monitor hospitalization rates to ensure they stay stable. In the meantime, they also need to ensure there's an adequate social safety net that allows workers to stay home if they're feeling sick. Businesses also need to have plans to make workplaces safer for employees when they are allowed to return. Even during Stage 2, people should continue to work remotely if possible, continue physical distancing and wear face coverings when appropriate.In order to move into Stage 4, where stay-at-home restrictions are lifted and people will be allowed to come together in large numbers, therapeutics will need to be in place, Dr. Angell said."This is going to be a while, but there are ways we can modify the way we move around in our environment that will make it more possible (to reopen)," she said.The governor says the state is continuing to monitor six key criteria on the path to reopening:Last week, the governor did a deep dive into the state's progress on the first criteria: testing and contact tracing."Politics will not drive our decision making. Protests will not drive our decision making. Political pressure will not drive our decision making," said Gov. Newsom. "The science, data and public health will drive our decision making."