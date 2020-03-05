Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom slams price-gouging on face masks, hand sanitizer

RELATED: Northern California man who died of coronavirus traveled on cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico in February, health officials say
Governor Gavin Newsom this afternoon declared a statewide emergency and also had some strong words about businesses looking to take advantage of public fears.
"As you may have noted, we are seeing literally small hand sanitizers like this going for as much as $17. I've seen some online for even more. That's unconscionable, that's usurious and we need to go after those who are price gouging not just for hand sanitizers but medical supplies and other equipment," Newsom said.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a price-gouging alert, reminding Californians of laws protecting the practice especially when it comes to supplies, food, and gas.
Violators can face one year in jail or a fine of up to $10,000.
To file a complaint, go to the attorney general's website or call (800) 952 5225.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- No masks but here are 100+ products that will work against coronavirus germs
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus