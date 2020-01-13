Health & Fitness

A Washington Hospital patient's miraculous road to recovery

Washington Hospital is dedicated to delivering leading facilities, technology, and patient-first care. In this segment, surgery specialist, Dr. Herscu helps his patient, Norma, walk for the first time after being bedridden for years.

Norma's journey began in 2016, when doctors at Washington Hospital identified an ankle fracture that wouldn't heal. In addition, Norma had a limb salvage problem, in which her leg was a risk of needing an amputation. At the time, she was living in a skilled nursing facility and unable to participate in physical therapy.

Dr. Herscu and his multidisciplinary team stayed committed in their quest to help Norma walk again. After carefully curated treatment, surgery, and continuous care, Norma is finally able to walk today.

Watch as Norma's miraculous story unfolds and meet the Doctor who achieved the impossible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalhospitalmedical specialistsbay area lifemedical marvelsamputee
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E wildfire victims could be forced to pay FEMA bill
Oakland man shot during robbery of his laptop
Napa school district considers selling 2 schools for nearly $10M
49ers will host Packers in NFC Championship
Man killed by Muni train in SF's Visitacion Valley
NFC Championship Game ticket prices at Levi's Stadium
Jonas Valanciunas leads Grizzlies over Warriors, 122-120
Show More
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Legendary doorman retiring from Sir Francis Drake Hotel in SF
Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested in Beverly Hills
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
4 Iraqi servicemen injured in rocket attack on air base
More TOP STORIES News