FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- November is known throughout the nation as Lung Cancer Awareness month.
Washington Hospital swiftly detects, treats, and cures lung cancer, as well as offers an accredited pulmonary rehabilitation program and a free lung health support group. Be sure to visit your doctor regularly promote early cancer detection.
Certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), the Washington Hospital Healthcare System Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program meets the strict standards of practice developed and published by the AACVPR.
This highly regarded pulmonary program offers one on one counseling and support for patients who are candidates for rehabilitation, including patients who suffer from shortness of breath, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases.
The Better Breathing for Life Club is a free support group at Washington Hospital for people with chronic lung conditions, such as chronic asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and more. Family members and loved ones are welcome to attend.
Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. For more information, please call: (510) 818-7025.
Address:
2500 Mowry Avenue, (Washington West Building, 2nd floor)
Fremont, CA 94538
Phone: (510) 494-7025
Website: https://www.whhs.com/
Washington Hospital brings awareness to lung health during November
BAY AREA LIFE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News