bay area life

Washington Hospital brings awareness to lung health during November

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- November is known throughout the nation as Lung Cancer Awareness month.

Washington Hospital swiftly detects, treats, and cures lung cancer, as well as offers an accredited pulmonary rehabilitation program and a free lung health support group. Be sure to visit your doctor regularly promote early cancer detection.

Certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), the Washington Hospital Healthcare System Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program meets the strict standards of practice developed and published by the AACVPR.

This highly regarded pulmonary program offers one on one counseling and support for patients who are candidates for rehabilitation, including patients who suffer from shortness of breath, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases.

The Better Breathing for Life Club is a free support group at Washington Hospital for people with chronic lung conditions, such as chronic asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and more. Family members and loved ones are welcome to attend.

Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. For more information, please call: (510) 818-7025.

Address:

2500 Mowry Avenue, (Washington West Building, 2nd floor)
Fremont, CA 94538
Phone: (510) 494-7025

Website: https://www.whhs.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfremonthospitalbay area lifelung cancer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
August Hall takes SF nightlife to the next level
Get your tickets for Mushroom Feast Mendocino
How to make an Instagrammable cheese board
A message from breast cancer survivors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caught on Video: Suspects beat 3 senior citizens during robbery attempt in Chinatown
Protesters hold luncheon inside BART after man detained for eating on platform
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival brings thousands to San Francisco
1 killed in shooting involving off-duty Richmond police officer
1 person missing, 3 rescued after boat capsizes
Show More
SF Giants name Scott Harris new general manager
Fraternal organization repairs vandalized landmark plaque in SF
14-year-old girl in custody after man found dead inside home
3 students suspected of burglarizing SSU dorms during wildfire evacuation
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
More TOP STORIES News