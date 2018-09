The number of cancer survivors in the U.S. is at an all-time high, according to an annual report from the American Association of Cancer Research.The report indicates the number of cancer-related deaths fell by 26 percent during a 14-year period ending in 2015.The improvement is being attributed to advances in research, treatments and a dramatic decrease in smoking.The report also notes that outcomes vary greatly between different races, income levels and genders.For more stories related to cancer, visit this page