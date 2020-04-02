Coronavirus: Nurses protest outside of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital over PPE

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nurses protested outside of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Thursday morning. They say they do not have enough protective equipment during the pandemic.One nurse described what they're being told to do to stretch their resources."We don't know how long our PPE will last. So whether or not they have the PPE they claim they have, I don't know. All I know is we're being told to reuse masks not only through one shift but to hang them up and pick them up for another shift," said Anna Fernandez, nurse."I think it's a time for us to raise our voices I think nurses across the country are concerned. Physicians are concerned. You just have to look at social media. There are places where PPE is in short supply. Luckily, we are not one of them," said Michael Anderson, M.D., Senior Vice President UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.Anderson said they have enough protective gear for five weeks.