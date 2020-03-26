Coronavirus

NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say

NEW YORK CITY -- A health care worker at one of the New York City hospitals under siege by the coronavirus has died, according to coworkers and his sister.

Kious Kelly, an assistant nurse manager at the Mount Sinai West hospital in Manhattan, died Tuesday from the virus after he got sick two weeks ago, multiple friends said in social media posts.

"This growing crisis is not abating and has already devastated hundreds of families in New York and turned our frontline professionals into true American heroes," the hospital system said in a statement. "Today, we lost another hero - a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver."

Kelly's sister, Marya Sherron, told the New York Post that her brother had informed her of his illness about 10 days earlier.

"He told me he had the coronavirus," she said. "He was in ICU but he thought he was OK. He didn't think it was serious as it was."

Sherron said Kelly had severe asthma but was otherwise healthy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Canada urges US not to put troops at border during pandemic
Peeps halts production of iconic easter marshmallows amid COVID-19 crisis
South Bay teens create tutor network for hundreds of students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Santa Rita Jail nurse tests presumptive positive for virus
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Bay Area air pollution sees dramatic 24-hour drop
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, chilly temperatures
Navy hospital ships set to arrive in LA on Friday, NYC on Monday
Show More
Peeps halts production of iconic easter marshmallows amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus News at 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Stephen Curry hosts COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Fauci
More TOP STORIES News