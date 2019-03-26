Officials: Santa Clara Co. tourist with measles may have been contagious

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A tourist with measles visited seven cities in the South Bay, leading to a public warning Tuesday from the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department about possible exposure to the disease.
Between March 16 to March 22, the tourist visited stores and restaurants in eight South Bay cities. We've listed all the locations below.
RELATED: Some LAX travelers may have been exposed to measles, health officials warn
County health officials stress this is not a public health emergency. They say the vast majority of people in the county are vaccinated against measles and are protected.
"Our message is if you're not one of the majority who's protected and you might have been exposed, to know what the symptoms are and watch for them," said Dr. Sara Cody, Public Health Director for Santa Clara County.
Symptoms include a rash, fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. They can develop anywhere from seven to 21 days after exposure.
RELATED: What is measles? What to know about measles symptoms, vaccine and treatment
Measles is transmitted through the air and people do not have to have face-to-face contact with someone who is infected to contract the disease.
County health officials say there are no known cases of transmission of measles due to this possible exposure.
The locations included in the warning are
Saturday, March 16
T Mobile Store, 789 El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
International House of Pancakes, 644 North First St, San Jose
Apple Visitor Center, 10600 N Tantau Ave, Cupertino
Hoover Tower Observation Deck, Stanford University, 550 Serra Mall, Stanford
Poki Bowl, 2305 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
Walmart, 600 Showers Dr, Mountain View
The Fish Market, 3775 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
Macy's Valley Fair Mall, 2801 Steven's Creek Blvd, Santa Clara
Sunday, March 17
Bill's Café, 3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto
Cascal, 400 Castro St, Mountain View
7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale
Monday, March 18
Il Fornaio (Cucina Italiana), 2752 Augustine Dr, #120 Santa Clara
7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale
Tuesday, March 19
Great Mall, 477 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas
Seniore's Pizza, 940 Monroe St, Santa Clara
Wednesday, March 20
SA-BY Thai Cuisine, 404 S. 2nd St, San Jose
Lucky, 3705 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
Thursday, March 21
CVS Pharmacy, 1165 El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
Friday, March 22
Safeway, 645 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View
CVS Pharmacy, 1675 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale
Officials: Santa Clara Co. tourist with measles may have been contagious
MEASLES
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News