Officials: Santa Clara Co. tourist with measles may have been contagious

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A tourist with measles visited seven cities in the South Bay, leading to a public warning Tuesday from the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department about possible exposure to the disease.Between March 16 to March 22, the tourist visited stores and restaurants in eight South Bay cities. We've listed all the locations below.County health officials stress this is not a public health emergency. They say the vast majority of people in the county are vaccinated against measles and are protected."Our message is if you're not one of the majority who's protected and you might have been exposed, to know what the symptoms are and watch for them," said Dr. Sara Cody, Public Health Director for Santa Clara County.Symptoms include a rash, fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. They can develop anywhere from seven to 21 days after exposure.Measles is transmitted through the air and people do not have to have face-to-face contact with someone who is infected to contract the disease.County health officials say there are no known cases of transmission of measles due to this possible exposure.The locations included in the warning areSaturday, March 16T Mobile Store, 789 El Camino Real, SunnyvaleInternational House of Pancakes, 644 North First St, San JoseApple Visitor Center, 10600 N Tantau Ave, CupertinoHoover Tower Observation Deck, Stanford University, 550 Serra Mall, StanfordPoki Bowl, 2305 El Camino Real, Palo AltoWalmart, 600 Showers Dr, Mountain ViewThe Fish Market, 3775 El Camino Real, Santa ClaraMacy's Valley Fair Mall, 2801 Steven's Creek Blvd, Santa ClaraSunday, March 17Bill's Café, 3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo AltoCascal, 400 Castro St, Mountain View7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave, SunnyvaleMonday, March 18Il Fornaio (Cucina Italiana), 2752 Augustine Dr, #120 Santa Clara7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave, SunnyvaleTuesday, March 19Great Mall, 477 Great Mall Drive, MilpitasSeniore's Pizza, 940 Monroe St, Santa ClaraWednesday, March 20SA-BY Thai Cuisine, 404 S. 2nd St, San JoseLucky, 3705 El Camino Real, Santa ClaraThursday, March 21CVS Pharmacy, 1165 El Camino Real, SunnyvaleFriday, March 22Safeway, 645 San Antonio Rd, Mountain ViewCVS Pharmacy, 1675 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale