One street in Chicago is coming together for daily workouts, while still social distancing

By Zach Ben-Amots
WEST CHICAGO -- One neighborhood in West Chicago has found a safe way to workout together, while still following the shelter in place order.

Fitness instructor and special education teacher Bailey Zydek has led daily workouts at 2 p.m. for her family and neighbors in the west suburb of Illinois.

"I think fitness is a really crucial component of just keeping sane," Zydek said.

"Just being able to have that little bit of normalcy is really important in a time like this, because we've never experienced anything like this ever before."

The classes have happened every day this week, and they plan to keep them going every day, rain or shine.

Laura Hertz, who lives across the street from Zydek, moved into the neighborhood six months ago.

"I've gotten to know more neighbors over the last week than I have over the entire rest of the six months that I've lived here," Hertz said of the neighborhood workouts.
