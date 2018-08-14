ORO Salon expands to long-vacant Duboce Triangle retail space

N-Judah commuters who board the train at Duboce Avenue and Church Street might have already noticed some activity across the street from the MUNI station. ORO Salon is moving into the long-vacant retail space at 435 Duboce Ave. (and Fillmore).
According to an Instagram post, clients will be able to book services starting September 1. ORO Salon will be the second hair salon in the area, joining Di Cicco at 511 Duboce Ave.
Photo: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline
The hair salon has another location at 305 Grant Ave. near Union Square, which will remain open. Stylist Jarr Von Samuel, who founded ORO, says on the company's website: "I wanted to create a space that is comfortable for everyone -- clients and stylists alike."
He also added that having your hair done should be an experience that resonates with you for weeks and leaves you feeling empowered to take on the world.
Oro Salon offers haircuts and color for women and men as well as highlighting, balayage and hair painting. According to the salon's website, other specialties include keratin smoothing treatments, Brazilian blowouts, extensions, precision men's cuts, African-American hair and wedding styling.
Photo: Oro Salon/Yelp
A Loopnet listing states that the 1,035-square-feet Duboce Triangle space offers bright light, a fully finished open-floor-plan space, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and an ADA bathroom.
Hoodline readers might also remember that in 2016, a hit-and-run suspect crashed a car into the storefront, causing damage to a window and wall, which has since been repaired.
