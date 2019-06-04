Possible Norovirus outbreak at Morgan Hill school leaves students, staff sick

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- South Bay health authorities are investigating after an apparent Norovirus outbreak at a local school.Eleven students and staff members at Nordstrom Elementary in Morgan Hill became sick on Monday.The cause of the outbreak hasn't been confirmed, but officials believe it is Norovirus.Overnight, a cleaning crew disinfected seven classrooms and common areas like the administration office and health office.Parents who think their children could be sick should keep them home from school for 48-hours and make sure their children stay hydrated.