Possible Norovirus outbreak at Morgan Hill school leaves students, staff sick

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- South Bay health authorities are investigating after an apparent Norovirus outbreak at a local school.

Eleven students and staff members at Nordstrom Elementary in Morgan Hill became sick on Monday.

The cause of the outbreak hasn't been confirmed, but officials believe it is Norovirus.

Overnight, a cleaning crew disinfected seven classrooms and common areas like the administration office and health office.

Parents who think their children could be sick should keep them home from school for 48-hours and make sure their children stay hydrated.
