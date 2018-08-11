MCDONALD'S

Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has the details.

Eyewitness News
The number of people getting sick from an intestinal parasite linked to McDonald's salads is now growing.

The CDC says 436 people have fallen ill. The outbreak of cycolospora began in May in the Midwest. At least 20 people were hospitalized.

Investigators are looking at bad romaine lettuce and carrots.

McDonald's says it switched to another salad supplier last Month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmcdonald'sparasitesaladvirusillnessfoodfast food restaurantu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MCDONALD'S
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
More mcdonald's
HEALTH & FITNESS
Birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Discovery Bay area
What Really Matters: Swimming in Chemical Soup
San Jose agencies host breast milk drive as supplies reach all-time low
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fragments of plane stolen from Seattle airport scattered after crash
Fairfield fire more than half contained after burning 1 home
As evacuation orders lift, Fairfield fire evacuees recount their ordeal
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
Construction worker hit by steel beam in San Francisco dies
Birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Discovery Bay area
Man steals Alaska Airlines plane from Seattle airport, crashes
Salesforce Transit Center opens in San Francisco
Show More
Lack of remorse likely reason Ghost Ship plea deal was rejected, expert says
Texas opens investigation into reported death of child after ICE custody
2 pit bulls kill 66-year-old woman out for walk
Trump Fact Check: President's pants-on-fire claims about California blazes, tariffs
Construction worker seriously hurt by steel beam in SF
More News