A new Pilates spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called RockSalt, the new arrival is located at 1004 16th St. in the Design District.
This is the latest addition for the locally based fitness chain, which also has locations in Redwood City and San Mateo.
The studio bills its workout as taking "Pilates into overdrive," combining traditional Pilates exercises with "intense cardio, resistance training and light weights," according to its website.
Instructors provide individual attention to their students in 50-minute classes with titles like Stretch, Strength and Sweat. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, RockSalt has been warmly received by patrons.
Cherlyn M., who reviewed the new spot on February 25, wrote, "RockSalt is such a fantastic workout! When I worked in the peninsula, I would attend classes at their San Mateo location. When I started working back in the city, I was so bummed that I couldn't more often ... Thank goodness, my dream came true!"
Yelper Robin S. added, "This was my second ever Pilates class, and it was great! I took Jinna's class and she was very encouraging and accommodating to everyone's level (I was 6 months pregnant for the first time."
Head on over to check it out: RockSalt is open from 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon on weekends.
Overclock your workout with new Design District Pilates spot RockSalt
