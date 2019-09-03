Health & Fitness

Packing school lunch? Dentist reveals worst choices for kids' teeth

PHILADELPHIA -- The kids are going back to school, and that means it's time to start packing their lunch once more.

But before you start shopping, a Philadelphia dentist has some advice.

She says some popular lunchbox snacks we think are healthier can actually play havoc on kids' teeth.

Dr. Shireen Malik, of Nicholas Cosmetic Dental, says parents usually think sugar is the big cavity-maker.

But starchy, processed carbs, such as chips and pretzels are as bad - or worse - than candy.

They stick to teeth and become food for bacteria that causes tooth decay.

Dr. Malik suggests packing some other choices, like carrots and celery.

"If you put a little fibrous stuff in the lunch box, that helps stimulate saliva, and saliva actually has calcium, and it supplies that to your teeth. And that protects them from cavities," she said.

Dr. Malik says chocolate actually washes off teeth faster.

Whatever's in the lunch box, Dr. Malik says swishing plain water through the mouth after eating will help prevent cavities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessback to schoolhealthcheck
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches
WATCH IN 60: SoCal boat accident, Hwy 24 power outage, stray bullet kills Oakland mom, Kaiser workers protest
25 bodies located after boat erupts in flames SoCal
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
Community mourns mother of 5 shot and killed by stray bullet in Oakland
Workers protesting in Oakland say Kaiser isn't paying them livable wages
Show More
Fremont finds joy in its graffiti abatement program
Family doesn't believe street racing was cause of deadly SJ crash
Body found in Bay identified as suspect who fled police at Oakland Airport
Three little pigs invade Lafayette backyard
Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News